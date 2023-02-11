How To Watch The Brits 2023 Online And Stream Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, and Lizzo Performances From Anywhere

How to watch the Brits 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally When: Saturday, February 11 at 8.30pm GMT Free live stream: ITVX (UK) | YouTube (ROW) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch the Brits 2023: preview

Recognizing the best in British and international music, the Brit Awards returns for its 43rd annual event, with Mo Gilligan hosting for the second time after taking up the mantel from Jake Whitehall in 2022. A celebration of the greatest musicians, records, and albums over the last year, as well as those all-important Brits being handed out, the night also promises performances from the country's (and, indeed, the world's) best. Don't miss a second. Read our guide on how to watch the Brits online from anywhere.

Following on from their Grammy wins last weekend, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Wet Leg, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras will all be taking to the stage, alongside Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi.

While the Artist of the Year category is controversially male dominated, Mo Gilligan has remained comfortably on the fence on the matter, commenting that he's "impartial" and that it is up to the "powers that be" to choose who will be nominated. "My job is to host the proceedings, as opposed to give my opinions."

The second year since this particular award replaced the best male and female awards for one singular, general-neutral category, Gilligan added, "And the people that are watching it, the young kids who are like, 'Oh, I want to be like Adele or Beyoncé , or, Sam Smith,' they just want to be like their idols. This is a celebration of music first."

No matter who you're rooting for, there's a way to watch a Brits 2023 live stream online no matter where you are. We explain exactly how to tune in below.

Watch the Brits 2023 online in the UK

The Brit Awards 2023 find its home on ITV1, as has been the case since 1993, with a new weekend slot. For the first time ever, you can watch the Brits on a Saturday, broadcasting live on February 11 at 8.30pm GMT on ITV1.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. You don't, however, need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX (opens in new tab), ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch the Brits from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Brits just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch the Brits as if you were at home with a VPN

try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the Brit Awards, head to ITVX (opens in new tab).

Watch The Brit Awards 2023 online in the rest of the world

For anyone outside of the UK, you can watch the Brits online on the Brits YouTube channel (opens in new tab).

International audiences around the world are well served for getting a Brits 2023 stream, though it will be slightly delayed, with the stream starting at 9pm GMT in America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. That's half an hour after it starts in the UK at 8.30pm GMT.

For those in Asia and Oceania countries, you can watch the show from 2am GMT on Sunday, February 12.

A Brit abroad wanting to watch the Brits the usual way? You can tune into a Brits live stream through ITVX on any device with the help of a VPN (opens in new tab).

Brit Award 2023 nominations

Mastercard Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This is What I Mean

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Song of the Year

Aitch & Ahsanti - "Baby"

Cat Burns - "Go"

Dave - "Starlight"

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - "Merry Christmas"

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal - "B.O.T.A (Baddest of Them All)"

George Ezra - "Green Green Grass"

Harry Styles - "As It Was"

Lewis Capaldi - "Forget Me"

LF System - "Afraid to Feel"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International Artist of the Year

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Beyonce - "Break My Soul"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - "Peru"

From the Encanto Soundtrack - "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Gayle - "abcdefu"

Jack Harlow - "First Class"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - "Where Are You Now"

One Republic - "I Ain't Worried"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

International Group of the Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fountaines D.C.

Gabriels

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best Rock/Alternative Act