How To Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, November 21 at 9pm ET (US) New Episodes: every Thursday US Stream: Max (US) International Streaming Options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) Free Stream: ITVX (UK - Date TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3: Synopsis

Class is back in session with Kimberly, Bela, Whitney, and Leighton returning for their Sophomore Year at Vermont's Essex College. That must mean the third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls is dropping on streaming services around the world. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the show offers a hilarious, warm, and diverse snapshot into the all American experience, with plenty of spice along the way. Read on for how to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 online from anywhere and with a VPN.

When we were last at Essex College, things were seemingly falling apart. Whitney spotted Kimbery kissing her ex boyfriend Cannan, and decided to move into the Kappa sorority instead of rooming with Kimberly. Meanwhile, Bela used sex as a bargaining chip to further her future career as a comedy writer at the detriment of her relationship with Eric, with poor decisions at the all-female magazine she founded, The Foxy, seeing her kicked out seeking to transfer schools at the end of Season 2.

Meanwhile, Leighton has fast grown from closeted mean girl to queer icon, offering her place at Kappa elsewhere when she realised it wasn't a community that welcomed queer and trans people.

Stepping it up for their sophomore year, Renée Rapp who plays Leighton will switch to a recurring role with Pauline Chalamet who portrays Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as Bela, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney returning once again as series regulars.

Perfectly summarised by Max executive Suzanna Makkos, The Sex Lives of College Girls "is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos." Find out how to stream every episode and watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 online from anywhere.

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 online in the US

The new semester starts now with The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 premiering on November 21 exclusively on Max with episodes dropping at around 9pm ET onto the service. New episodes will then drop every Thursday for its 10 episode run.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

How to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Sex Lives of College Girls head to Max.

How to Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 online for in Canada

Those north of the border will be able to catch the third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls through streaming service Crave. Its release will be simultaneous with the States on Thursday, November 21, with new episodes landing weekly thereafter on Thursdays. And, if you’ve never been a member, you can go ahead and enjoy platform’s 7-day free trial.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

How to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 online in the UK

I've got good news and bad news. Brits will be able to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 for free when it arrives on ITVX. However, this is likely to be a bit of wait, with the first and second season a few months after they debuted in the States.

ITVX is free to use with a TV licence. Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. WC1X 0DA).

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.



How to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 in Australia online

In Australia, the third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls will arrive on Binge at the same time as its US release. Season 3 will premiere on Friday, November 22 at 1.10pm AEDT. New episodes will then drop every Friday at the same time.

New subscribers can give Binge a complimentary test run thanks to its 7-day free trial. But when this promo offer ends, an entry-level subscription will cost AU$10 a month.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Trailer

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Cast

Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly

Amrit Kaur as Bela

Reneé Rapp as Leighton

Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney

Christopher Meyer as Canaan

Renika Williams as Willow

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer as Jocelyn

Gracie Lawrence as Kacey

Mia Rodgers as Taylor

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1: November 21, 2024

Episode 2: November 28, 2024

Episode 3: December 5, 2024

Episode 4: December 12, 2024

Episode 5: December 19, 2024

Episode 6: December 26, 2024

Episode 7: January 2, 2025

Episode 8: January 9, 2025

Episode 9: January 16, 2025

Episode 10: January 23, 2025

How Many Episodes Of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Are There? Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls is confirmed to have a run of ten episodes, much like its first and second season. That means the first episode will premiere on November 21, with the final dropping on services where you are on January 23.