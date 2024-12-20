How To Watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 Online

Watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024: Synopsis

The BBC are paying another festive visit to Cork this Christmas. Jock (Chris Walley) might still be banged up abroad, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had with the rest of the gang, so read on below as we explain how to watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special online and for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

If you haven’t seen The Young Offenders (where have you been!?), it initially followed the lives of Jock and Conor (Alex Murphy), two ‘loveable rogues’ from the wrong side of Cork. Season 4 saw the pair arrested after being duped into smuggling drugs in oversized parkas, with Conor receiving three years imprisonment in Ireland while Jock was condemned to a decade in Colombian jail. So explains the increasingly in-demand Chris Walley’s absence from the latest Christmas Special.

Spun-off from Peter Foott’s coming-of-age film of the same name, the show’s beating heart was the relationship between Jock and Conor, notably the gut wrenching scene in which Conor’s Mum Máiréad (Hilary Rose) brutally admonishes Jock before saving him from his abusive father and inviting him to live in their home. It’s fair to say that Season 4 suffered without the two lads together, but it still managed to soar, being as riotously funny and emotionally devastating as we’ve come to expect.

The 2024 Christmas Special sees Conor keen to master domestic duties with Máiréad expecting her baby any day now. But when a lesson in laundry uncovers a hidden handgun, Conor is forced to reveal that he’s been holding it for a few days in return for some much needed cash. Máiréad wants the pistol out of the house, the only problem being that the owner is someone that even local hardman Billy Murphy (Shane Casey) is afraid of – Jack Hammer (a guest role for Jason Byrne).

The Young Offenders Christmas Special may not be top of everyone’s Christmas list, but this criminally slept on but rightfully acclaimed sitcom could be a rough and tumble breath of fresh air from the usual festive fare.

Read on below for all you need to watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special online from anywhere, and stream on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 online in the UK for free

The Young Offenders Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Friday, December 20 at 9:30pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream live and on catch-up for free via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Young Offenders Christmas Special, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I Watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 in the US?

Unfortunately, The Young Offenders doesn't air Stateside so there will be no broadcast or stream of the 2024 Christmas special.

A UK citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 in Canada?

It's the same story in Canada, with The Young Offenders Christmas Special not having been picked up by any broadcaster in The Great North.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Can I watch The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 online in Australia?

Aussies are out of luck too with The Young Offenders not streaming anywhere Down Under.

Brit abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024 Trailer

The Young Offenders Christmas Special will air in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9:30 GMT on Friday, December 20. It will go out on RTÉ1 and RTÉ Player in Ireland on Christmas Day.

Who Is In The Cast Of The Young Offenders Christmas Special 2024?

Alex Murphy as Conor MacSweeney

Hilary Rose as Máiréad MacSweeney

Dominic MacHale as Sergeant Tony Healy

Shane Casey as Billy Murphy

Jason Byrne as Jack Hammer