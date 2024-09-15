How To Watch Tulsa King Season 2 Online With Paramount Plus And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere
Stallone returns in Taylor Sheridan’s hit crime drama series
How To Watch Tulsa King Season 2 Online
|Release date: Sunday, September 15 (US, CA) | Monday, September 16 (UK, AU)
|New episodes: one a week every Sunday
|US stream: Paramount Plus
|International streams: Paramount Plus (UK, CA, AU)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Tulsa King Season 2: Preview
Stallone’s first foray into TV proved that the Rocky star could still pack a punch. His commanding performance as a Mafioso exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma after serving 25 years in jail for murder, was widely praised by critics as the highlight of Taylor Sheridan’s hit series. Now he’s back on our screens as Dwight Manfredi, squaring off against brand-new threats to his criminal dominion. Read on for how to watch Tulsa King Season 2 online.
Season 1 amassed 3.36 billion minutes of streaming time on Paramount Plus, leaving no doubt that Sheridan – creator of the Yellowstone universe, Mayor of Kingstown, and more – is the streaming service’s golden goose. It doesn’t hurt that Boardwalk Empire’s Terrence Winter returned as head writer, who, after first establishing the world of Dwight and his ragtag crew, promises that “this is where the fun starts.” Expect greater character development, more conflict, and lots of bang-bang, boom-boom, too.
Last season saw Dwight escape being whacked by mob boss “Chickie,” though he was locked up by ATF-agent girlfriend Stacy on charges of bribery. He’s soon out of the slammer, it seems, and plotting how to expand his criminal empire at the Bred to Buck bar with Bodhi (Martin Starr), Tyson (Jay Will), and Mitch (Garrett Hedlund).
Their plans to do so look to rile the feathers of some unscrupulous new foes. That’s where Frank Grillo (Hounds of War) and Neal McDonagh (American Horror Story) come in: joining the Tulsa King cast as City mobster Bill Bevilaqua and powerful businessman Cal Thresher respectively, both of whom find Dwight’s dealings a serious threat to their own illicit interests.
Described as a “royally good time” by Empire Magazine, expect the hits, twists, and yes even laughs to come thick and fast. Stallone is back, and the following guide breaks down how to watch Tulsa King Season 2 online on Paramount Plus from anywhere.
Watch Tulsa King Season 2 online in the US
Buckle up for an explosive ride through T-Town. US viewers can watch Tulsa King Season 2 exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning Sunday September 15. There are 10 episodes to look forward to, arriving one a week until the series finale on November 17.
If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Tulsa King Season 2 without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. After that, it’s $7.99 a month for the Essential plan.
But wait! Until September 23, you can save 50% off the Paramount Essential annual plan. That’s $29.99 to stream hit shows and films like Star Trek: Discovery, Mayor of Kingstown, the Frasier reboot, Scream and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation for a whole year – equivalent to paying $2.50 a month.
Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.
How to watch Tulsa King Season 2 online from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Tulsa King Season 2 online just as you would at home.
While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Tulsa King Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Tulsa King, head to Paramount Plus
How to watch Tulsa King Season 2 online in the UK
UK fans can see Stallone back on Paramount Plus as of Monday, September 16. A membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you opt for the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.
Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.
Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.
How to watch Tulsa King Season 2 online in Canada
Canadian viewers can watch Tulsa King Season 2 from Sunday, September 15, exclusively on Paramount Plus and in line with the show’s US release.
Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.
Watch Tulsa King Season 2 online for free in Australia
Taylor Sheridan’s hit crime drama is back! If you’re based Down Under, you can watch Tulsa King Season 2 online from Monday, September 16 and only on Paramount Plus.
New subscribers are entitled to the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. If you like what’s being dished up, then monthly subscriptions begin from AU$6.99 for the ad-supported Basic membership. Alternatively, you can pick the ad-free Standard (AU$9.99) or Premium (AU$13.99) plan options
A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Tulsa King Season 2. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.
Tulsa King Season 2 Trailer
Tulsa King Season 2 Episode Schedule
- Episode 1: Sunday, September 15
- Episode 2: Sunday, September 22
- Episode 3: Sunday, September 29
- Episode 4: Sunday, October 6
- Episode 5: Sunday, October 13
- Episode 6: Sunday, October 20
- Episode 7: Sunday, October 27
- Episode 8: Sunday, November 3
- Episode 9: Sunday, November 10
- Episode 10: Sunday, November 17
Tulsa King Season 2 Cast
- Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi
- Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale
- Martin Starr as Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman
- Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell
- Max Casella as Armand "Manny" Truisi
- Domenick Lombardozzi as Don Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi
- Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller
- Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci
- Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi-Grieger
- Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi
- Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux
- Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher
- Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua
- Rich Ting as Jackie Ming
How can I watch Tulsa King Season 2?
Tulsa King is exclusive to Paramount Plus in the US, and internationally in the UK, Canada, Australia, and in various European and South American countries. So, you’ll want to sign-up to Paramount Plus if the service is available in your country and you want to watch Tulsa King Season 2.
For those people subscribed to Paramount Plus but traveling abroad, a VPN will let you connect to your home service and stream all your favorite content no matter where you are in the world.
How many episodes does Tulsa King Season 2 have?
Good news! The sophomore season of Tulsa King will have 10 episodes in total - one more than its inaugural season back in 2022.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
