How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 Online And Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 Online

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10: Preview

Finally, the horse has bolted. Millions tuned in for Yellowstone’s return to see what had befallen Kevin Costner's character John Dutton after the actor parted ways with the show. Now that question has been answered, Paramount’s hit show is accelerating towards an incendiary conclusion as the Duttons prepare for all-out war. Buckle up for more unpredictable drama with our guide below, explaining how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

*Warning –Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers ahead*

After all the headlines generated by Costner’s departure, and a gulf of two years between episodes, a record 16.4 million tuned in to see what ingenious way Taylor Sheridan had written Dutton Snr. out of the show. In Episode 9’s shocking cold open, a devastated Beth (Kelly Reilly) and a stoic Kayce (Luke Grimes) raced up to the governor’s residence to find it swarming with police and their father dead. A suicide, apparently.

This tragic turn of events galvanizes the Dutton clan to embark on no-holds-barred, nuclear retaliation. Beth isn’t buying the verdict, convinced as ever that Jamie (Wes Bentley), the black sheep of the family, is responsible, while Kayce doubts he’s capable of murder. The truth, however, is more complex. Jamie, ever the pawn, has found himself enchanted by Sarah Attwood (an intoxicating Dawn Olivieri), who's manipulating him on behalf of Market Equities so they can proceed to build their billion dollar airport on the Dutton family acres.

The gloves are officially off. The upcoming revelation that John’s death was a homicide finds Jamie and Sarah desperate to cover up their involvement. Beth is readier than ever to take Jamie to “The Train Station,” and Kayce seems to be onboard when he tells his brother, “You should be scared. I know everything.” Alongside Rip (Cole Hauser) and the bunkhouse crew, and joining forces with Broken Rock's Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), they’re readier than ever to fight dirty against the people and companies coming after the Yellowstone.

Ready for a showdown? Catch the next episode with our detailed viewing guide, providing viewing options for how to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 online from anywhere in the world and for free.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 online for free in the US

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

American viewers can watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 on the Paramount Network on Sunday, November 17 at 8pm ET/PT.

And if you don’t have cable, there are plenty of ways to watch the concluding episodes of Yellowstone live online:

Philo is one of the most affordable options. For just $28 a month, members will get access to over 70 channels, including AMC, Lifetime, MGM Pus, MTV, and Starz, in addition to the Paramount Network. In even better news, if you’re a new subscriber, you take the platform for complimentary spin with its 7-day free trial.

There’s also Sling, another great value OTT service. Sign up to either Sling TV subscription plan, which are currently available from $20 for your first month (and from $40 thereafter). However, you’ll need to add the Entertainment add-on – comprised of 10 channels, including the Paramount Network – for an additional $6 a month.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement, though more expensive as a result. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory first month at $59.99) and provide you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

Looking to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1 through 5 (Part 1)? You’ll want to bag a Peacock membership for a $7.99 fee. That’s where the latest episodes of Yellowstone will be made available to stream, though you'll have to wait a few months after their linear TV release for Part 2.

Overseas and want to access your US-only services as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Yellowstone Season 5 online just as you would at home.

While services like Philo block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Philo. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Philo, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10, head to a platform like Philo or Sling TV.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 online in the UK

(Image credit: Paramount)

In the UK, the brand-new Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10 will land on Paramount Plus on Monday, November 18, just hours after its US debut.

A membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you opt for the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 online in Canada

Canadians can watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10 exclusively on Paramount Plus when it arrives on Sunday, November 17.

Subscriptions start at CA$6.99 a month for the Basic (with ads) plan, following the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial for new members. Alternatively, you can opt for the annual option at CA$61.99 instead, which means you’ll pay around 20% less over the entire year.

Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 online for free in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussies will want a Stan membership to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10, which will be uploaded to the streaming platform on Monday, November 18. Subscriptions begin at AU$12 per month, but new subscribers won’t pay a thing initially thanks to its 30 day free trial offer.

A US citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Yellowstone Season 5. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.