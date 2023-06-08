Wednesday Actor Responds To Tweets Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault
The comments surfaced months after the initial allegations were made.
Despite being one of the biggest Netflix original series of all-time to this point, Wednesday hasn’t gone without its share of criticisms and issues, from Jenna Ortega’s comments about rewriting scripts causing a backlash to viewers railing on the show hinging on romantic storylines. (The previously renewed Season 2 will reportedly drop the lovey-dovey stuff.) One of the more potentially troubling situations revolved around star Percy Hynes White, who was accused via social media posts of sexually assaulting multiple females. After going quite a few months without directly addressing the claims, the actor has now spoken out and denied that any of the claims made were authentic.
Percy Hynes White took to his Instagram account to go public with his denial message, posting it to his Stories while also making it a (for now) permanent post. Here’s how his message began:
Though White didn’t directly call anyone out, it seems clear he was referring to the accusations made back in January, when several messages were posted on Twitter that accused the 21-year-old and his friends of throwing parties where young women were supplied with alcohol and drugs, with the intention of having sex with them. The presumed woman who shared the message accused White of assaulting her at one of those parties, and claimed it also happened to several of her friends, implying that one or more instances took place when the females were underage.
After that first message went public, other accusations cropped up on Twitter, also without much to corroborate the claims made. In response, more than a few Wednesday fans called for Percy Hynes White to be fired, and for his character Xavier to be removed from the show.
The Wednesday star explained that the accusers used his real photos and real friends in order to paint a false narrative about him, and claims that his family and friends have suffered unjustly because of the “false” allegations. He continued, imploring for others to stop harassing his loved ones, saying:
The original tweets calling White out have since been deleted, and no further allegations were made public in the time since. Whether or not that initial accuser will share a response to his denial is unknown.
As dust appears to be settling on this back-and-forth, fans can rewatch the entire first season of Wednesday with a Netflix subscription while waiting for the second season to arrive, presumably in 2024.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy