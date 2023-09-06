Wednesday Star Has Reportedly Been Completely Written Out Of Season 2 After Sexual Assault Allegations

While no major projects are moving forward thanks to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, one of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows has to be the second season of Wednesday. The Jenna Ortega-led show was one of the most talked about series of the last couple of years, and while fans are obviously excited for Wednesday Season 2, it may be going in a very different direction following reports that co-star Percy Hynes White will not be appearing.

Percy Hynes White appeared in the Wednesday cast as Xavier Thorpe in Season 1, a fellow student and an artist who can use his abilities to bring his artistic creations to life. He’s a major suspect in the deaths that take place in the first season, as well as a potential romantic interest for Wednesday, but that relationship may not be explored in the next season. In fact, the Daily Mail is reporting that Hynes White has been written off the show following sexual assault allegations.

Back in January a series of anonymous, and now-deleted, Twitter posts accused Hynes White of assault after he got a woman drunk at a party. He has denied any and all wrongdoing, and it does not appear that any criminal action has been taken, but the outlet claims that due to the allegations, Hynes White’s character has been written off the show.

At this point, everything here is not only an allegation but subject to change. Netflix says that casting decisions have not been made regarding Wednesday Season 2, so the streamer is not confirming or denying that White is out of the show at all, and certainly not making any connection to the allegations. No casting announcements have been made through official channels so we don't know at this point what the plan might be.

Even if that was the plan at one point, with the show currently on hold due to the strike, any number of things could change between now and when work begins again. And even if Percy Hynes White won’t be back for Season 2, that doesn’t necessarily mean the decision would be a response to the accusations. We know essentially nothing about where the new season will take Wednesday, and Jenna Ortega has mentioned in the past she didn't enjoy the love triangle at the forefront of the first season.

Season 2 of Wednesday was only confirmed at the beginning of 2023, around the same time as the initial allegations, and it’s unclear how far along everything was before the WGA Strike would have put an end to writing scripts. Whenever everybody does get back to work, things could end up being massively overhauled, assuming the show even happens.

We’ve seen several streaming shows that were expected to get new seasons get the ax during the strike, and while that seems unlikely for a show as popular as Wednesday, the possibility is certainly there, as well. Anything could happen in this uncertain TV era.