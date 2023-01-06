Wednesday's Catherine Zeta-Jones And Co-Stars React To Season 2 Renewal, And Netflix's Song Choice For The Announcement Earns Two Snaps

While Wednesday Addams isn't much of a smiler, I bet she had to work really hard to not give the tiniest of grins about this news. Following rumors that Wednesday may go to a different streamer , the Addams Family spinoff has been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix in the most fitting way, and the cast is elated.

I must admit, Netflix announced the renewal in the most fitting way, dropping a video that features Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary.” The song went viral on TikTok along with Wednesday’s moves , despite the actual song in the show being “Goo Goo Muck,” and obviously the streaming service had to pay homage to the trend that heavily influenced the series’ success.

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueWJanuary 6, 2023 See more

Following the announcement, many of Wednesday's cast posted about their excitement to return to Nevermore Academy. Starting off with the Addams Family matriarch, Morticia Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones posted the video Netflix released with the loving caption:

So there you have it!!!! The best news! I mean the bestest best news. WEDNESDAY!!!!!! P.S. Wednesday nearly smiled…it’s that good.

The Oscar-winning actress has been open and excited about her love for the show, even revealing her own daughter has a bit of Wednesday Addams in her.

Wednesday spoilers ahead.

Along with Wednesday’s mother, the actor behind Tyler, Wednesday's crush-turned-villain, Hunter Doohan posted the video too, with the cheeky caption:

I’d like to thank everyone who did the Tik Tok trend for making this happen

He makes a valid point. The show has broken records, and become a major, major hit, and TikTok is to thank for a good portion of that success, in my opinion. Fans all over have been recreating Wednesday’s fashion and dance, and a professional figure skater incorporated the choreography into her routine. Lady Gaga herself also got dolled up to “dance, dance, dance” after her song went viral along with Ortega’s moves .

Gwendoline Christie, who played the headmistress at Nevermore, posted about the renewal too. The Game of Thrones alum wrote:

Season 2 is Coming…… @wednesdaynetflix 💣🩸🖤❤️‍🔥

This got me wondering, her character tragically dies at the end of Season 1, so I think Christie’s involvement in Season 2. It will 100% be something to keep in mind when hypothesizing over the questions posed following Wednesday’s finale .

Along with these three cast members who re-posted the renewal video, Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday’s BFF Enid simply put the video on her Instagram story.

It’s safe to say Wednesday was one of the bigger hits on the 2022 TV schedule . And with the news about Season 2, the millions and millions of fans who made the show a hit are likely elated that we’ll get to go back to the creepy, kooky and all-together ooky world of Nevermore Academy.