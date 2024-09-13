Wednesday's Writers Have Finally Addressed Those Viral Comments About Jenna Ortega Putting Her ‘Foot Down' And Reworking The Script
The first season of Wednesday on Netflix was a massive hit that turned Jenna Ortega into an equally massive star overnight. Everything that Ortega said became a headline, especially when she said she had to “put her foot down” on the show and even changed some of the lines in the script. The words have been discussed as much as Season 2 of Wednesday itself, and now those writers who had their words allegedly changed are speaking out.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who wrote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as well as Wednesday, have mostly stayed quiet since Jenna Ortega made the viral comments. As recently as last month the actress was asked about the comments and Ortega said she could have used her words better and called herself a “rambler”. Gough and Millar tell THR that they understand Ortega's position and hold no ill will. Gough said…
Ortega had spoken about changes she had made during Wednesday’s first season, saying that there were aspects of her character that she felt “made no sense” and that she would change lines in the script if she felt what was written wasn’t right. The comments got significant backlash from some writers and were also fodder for jokes during the SAG-AFTRA strike.
While not everybody was happy with what Jenna Ortega said, the writers of Wednesday whose work she allegedly changed don’t seem to mind. Miles Millar points out that Ortega is a producer on Wednesday Season 2 and he says the work between all of them has been very collaborative. He explained…
Filmmaking is always a collaborative endeavor, and it certainly sounds like the star and writers of Wednesday are working well together. Hopefully, that will result in a Season 2 that is as successful as the first.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
