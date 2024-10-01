What It’s Like To Get Cast As An Iconic Character In Bridgerton, According To The Actress Who Just Did It

Bridgerton continues its reign as one of the best shows on Netflix, despite the excruciating two-year wait between seasons. However, even though we won't see Benedict's love story in Season 4 for a while, we're already learning more about Luke Thompson and the actress playing his love interest, Yerin Ha. Now, the Shopie actress is opening up even more about joining the hit regency romance, and it's so sweet to hear!

After it was confirmed that Benedict would lead Season 4, Ha's casting as Sophie, his love interest from Book 3, An Offer From a Gentleman, was announced. It’s a big role to take on, as the character is already beloved because of the books, much like any other character in the series, of course. However, while I'm sure the pressure of all this is real, when Ha got the part, she was as happy as ever. She admitted in an interview with Shondaland just how she reacted when she got the role of Sophie, and it’s very appropriate:

So, when I got the role, I was having breakfast with my mom at a cafe in Korea, and I stepped outside, and it was so funny ‘cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam that I got the role.

The fact that Ha was out in public and with her mom when she found out she got the role makes this exciting news all the more better. On top of that, it was for a role that’s a big part of a very popular Netflix series based on an extremely well-known book series, and I can’t imagine how she must have been feeling.

Continuing with her story, Ha recalled how her mother reacted and just how special that moment was:

She came out crying, and then after the phone call, she was like, ‘We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,' and so we left. It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess share that moment with her.

In addition to playing an iconic character and sharing that special moment with her mom, the casting is another wonderful example of Bridgerton's diverse casting. As an Australian-Korean actress, Yerin Ha is the show’s first-ever Korean lead. It’s a pretty remarkable feat, especially considering the time that Bridgerton takes place in. While this all must be a lot to take in for Ha, I have a good feeling that she will do just fine, and it will be exciting to see her as Sophie.

Unfortunately, despite production beginning on Bridgerton Season 4, fans will have to wait a while to see Benedict chasing after Sophie. Showrunner Jess Brownell previously told The Hollywood Reporter that while they’re trying to get the seasons out faster, the two-year pace is currently staying, meaning that the fourth season won’t be here until at least 2026. However, I'm positive the wait will be worth it, because I have a great feeling that Ha and Thompson are going to be perfect together.

While fans won’t be seeing Ha as Sophie any time soon, it’s very likely Netflix will continue sharing content from the upcoming season through behind-the-scenes photos, videos and teasers. In the meantime, while we wait to see Benedict and Shopie's story brought to life, you can watch the first three seasons of Bridgerton with a Netflix subscription.