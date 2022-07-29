What's Coming To Disney+ In August 2022

At this point it seems pretty clear that the main difference between a "meh" month on Disney+ and a good month is whether or not there is a new Star Wars or Marvel series being replaced. The difference between a good month and a great month is whether you get a new Star Wars or Marvel series, and whether you get both. By that metric, August 2022 will be great month on Disney, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and Andor.

But that's not all that the streaming service is adding in August. While Disney+ has been significantly lacking in quantity of new content, one can't really complain about the quality of the content that is coming.

The first week of August alone will bring the Disney+ premiere of Pixar's Lightyear. The movie struggled in theaters, so it will be interesting to see if, like Encanto before it the audience was just waiting for the streaming debut. In addition we'll see several "Sing-Along" versions of popular movies get added as separate selections.

Wednesday, August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 302 "Into the Unknown"

Friday, August 5

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Wednesday, August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot- Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 303 "The Woman In The Woods"

Friday, August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

The second half of the month of August will add more Sing-Along movies and continue to add new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: the Series, but that's not important. What's important is the first episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. There have been some questions regarding some potentially troublesome CGI in She-Hulk, but one way or another those questions will be put to rest. And outside of the potential technical issues, there's a lot to be excited by in this new series.

Then, on the last day of August, we'll see the debut of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel Andor. As with Obi-Wan Kenobi before it, the premiere will consist of two episodes rather than just one.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Wednesday, August 17

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 304 "No Drama"

Friday, August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Wednesday, August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake"

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - Episode 2

Friday, August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Wednesday, August 31