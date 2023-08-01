What's Coming To Disney+ In August 2023

Disney's summer at the box office has, it must be said, been a bit lackluster. While every movie the company has released has made hundreds of millions of dollars, and the vast majority have likely been successful, they haven't been successful in the way that we're used to seeing Disney succeed. The same has been largely true of Disney+.

Usually, a new Marvel series or upcoming Star Wars show on Disney+ is a big deal that usually gets fans turned out in a big way, but Secret Invasion largely failed to ignite fans for better or worse. However, that may be set to change with Disney+'s next big original series, Ahsoka.

But there is even more coming to Disney+ in August. Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will web swing its way onto the service this month, bringing Disney+ that much closer to having all things Spider-Man on the service. In addition, a collection of classic Disney animated shorts, that have recently been remastered, will also arrive, which will likely make fans of classic Disney very happy.

Wednesday, August 2

Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)

How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes Streaming

Friday, August 4

Rio 2

Wednesday, August 9

Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)

Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Friday, August 11

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Barnyard Olympics

Donald’s Cousin Gus

Donald’s Nephews

Flying Jalopy

Goofy and Wilbur

Mickey’s Steam-Roller

Wednesday, August 16

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Mandalorian adjacent live-action adaptation of Dave Filoni's animated Star Wars character has a lot of buzz going into August. Whether the show will live up to expectations remains to be seen, but the hype is quite massive and expectations are high for Rosario Dawson and the rest of the Ahsoka cast. The Ahsoka TV show has the potential to not only get viewers of its own, but it could very likely cause a lot of new interest in animated Star Wars shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels, which will give those people a reason to keep their DIsney+ subscription ruining for quite some time to get through it all.

Late August will also give us a new look at an old classic when a 4K restoration of Disney's animated Cinderella arrives. If it looks as wonderful as we hope, perhaps it will be the first of a series of updates to the original film.

Thursday, August 17

The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)

Friday, August 18

LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest - Premiere

Wednesday, August 23

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Two Episode Premiere

Friday, August 25

Cinderella 4K Remaster

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Wednesday, August 30

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)

Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 3

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - New Episodes

Ahsoka will continue through September, which will give us at least one shoe to pay attention to next month on Disney+.