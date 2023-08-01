What's Coming To Disney+ In August 2023
From brand new Star Wars to classic Disney, it's a good month for fans on Disney+.
Disney's summer at the box office has, it must be said, been a bit lackluster. While every movie the company has released has made hundreds of millions of dollars, and the vast majority have likely been successful, they haven't been successful in the way that we're used to seeing Disney succeed. The same has been largely true of Disney+.
Usually, a new Marvel series or upcoming Star Wars show on Disney+ is a big deal that usually gets fans turned out in a big way, but Secret Invasion largely failed to ignite fans for better or worse. However, that may be set to change with Disney+'s next big original series, Ahsoka.
But there is even more coming to Disney+ in August. Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will web swing its way onto the service this month, bringing Disney+ that much closer to having all things Spider-Man on the service. In addition, a collection of classic Disney animated shorts, that have recently been remastered, will also arrive, which will likely make fans of classic Disney very happy.
Wednesday, August 2
- Farm Dreams (S1, 6 episodes)
- How Not to Draw Shorts (S1, 5 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures - New Episodes Streaming
Friday, August 4
- Rio 2
Wednesday, August 9
- Chibi Tiny Tales Shorts (S3, 11 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 9 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 4) - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
Friday, August 11
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Barnyard Olympics
- Donald’s Cousin Gus
- Donald’s Nephews
- Flying Jalopy
- Goofy and Wilbur
- Mickey’s Steam-Roller
Wednesday, August 16
- Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (S1, 10 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S2, 6 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna (S12, 20 episodes)
The Mandalorian adjacent live-action adaptation of Dave Filoni's animated Star Wars character has a lot of buzz going into August. Whether the show will live up to expectations remains to be seen, but the hype is quite massive and expectations are high for Rosario Dawson and the rest of the Ahsoka cast. The Ahsoka TV show has the potential to not only get viewers of its own, but it could very likely cause a lot of new interest in animated Star Wars shows like The Clone Wars and Rebels, which will give those people a reason to keep their DIsney+ subscription ruining for quite some time to get through it all.
Late August will also give us a new look at an old classic when a 4K restoration of Disney's animated Cinderella arrives. If it looks as wonderful as we hope, perhaps it will be the first of a series of updates to the original film.
Thursday, August 17
- The Wonder Years (S2, 10 episodes)
Friday, August 18
- LEGO® Disney Princess: The Castle Quest - Premiere
Wednesday, August 23
- Star Wars: Ahsoka - Two Episode Premiere
Friday, August 25
- Cinderella 4K Remaster
- Explorer: Lost in the Arctic
Wednesday, August 30
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 6 episodes)
- Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 6 episodes)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka - Episode 3
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2) - New Episodes
Ahsoka will continue through September, which will give us at least one shoe to pay attention to next month on Disney+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann