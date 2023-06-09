What’s Next For Ted Lasso Fans? After Season 3, Hannah Waddingham Reveals If She'd Return As Rebecca

Well, Greyhounds, after a (not so) long and winding road, the Ted Lasso Season 3 ending finally revealed the future of AFC Richmond , as the series as we know it came to a close. Of course, this means that the big question now is what’s next for us, seeing as how we still don’t have any confirmation on whether or not this is totally the end of the story for every character we saw in one of the best Apple TV+ shows . Now, Hannah Waddingham has opened up about Ted Lasso ending and whether or not she’d play Rebecca again.

What Did Hannah Waddingham Say About Ted Lasso Ending?

One of the questions that everyone who has anything to do with the warm-hearted comedy has been asked the most over the years has to be whether they would really stick with their original plan of only making three seasons . Even with things looking pretty final for Ted where Richmond is concerned at the end of the finale, those questions still abound, as there are ways parts of the story could continue. When recently asked by Entertainment Weekly if we could see more, Waddingham said:

You tell me, my friend! I don't know. None of us know. I don't even know if Jason (Sudeikis) knows. If he does, he is a sly dog.

Though I fully understand that people tend to say things like this when deals aren’t quite in place yet so as to not confirm something that’s not exactly a sure thing, I totally believe that the famous Game of Thrones “shame” bell-ringer actress is simply telling the truth here.

Jason Sudeikis had to tell fans not to worry about a potential Season 4 way back in October 2021, shortly after the second season aired and the show was still seen as a surprise runaway success. I cannot imagine the pressure of coming up with a solid idea for a show that you think you can make work for three seasons, only for it to become such a giant, Emmy-winning hit, that people all over the world (not to mention, probably, your bosses at Apple) are begging you to somehow stretch out your plans for the series so it doesn’t end so quickly.

However, even the show’s star/co-creator/exec producer has recently admitted that while the coach’s story is done, that doesn’t mean there’s no room for us to return to Richmond in some way.

Would Hannah Waddingham Play Rebecca Welton Again?

Those who worked on the show have seemingly created their own family, kinda like what we saw from AFC Richmond on screen, with the actors opening up about enjoying time working with one another (like Phil Dunster admitting his love for Brett Goldstein ) and the lessons they’ve learned from Sudeikis . But, as they’ve all moved on to other projects, it makes sense to wonder if they’d return to their roles, should such an opportunity arise. Waddingham was asked about returning as Rebecca if a spinoff were planned, and said:

No, no, not necessarily a spin-off show. It's not really something I've thought of. But if there were more to come I'd certainly entertain the idea. I'd be crazy not to. It's a beautifully crafted role that I've thankfully had a large hand in. I'm fully invested in her, so I would always entertain that.

So, we might not know if we’ll ever see any more of the gang who stayed in Richmond, but it does sound like the woman who brought the determined (and just a little bit sad) football club owner to life would at least consider stepping back into her stilettos, if she were asked. I guess all we have to do now is “believe” that it really will happen at some point.