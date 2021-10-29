Why Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis Doesn’t Want Fans To Worry About A Season 4 Yet

Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has been doing extremely well, even winning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards recently. While the series is only two seasons in, Apple TV renewed the show last year for a third season not long after the first season premiered. With a Season 3 in the works, star Jason Sudeikis is assuring fans to not worry about a fourth season, at least for now.

The reasoning for the worry is that the original plan for Ted Lasso was a three-season run, so that might still be the case. However, with the show’s success, it’s possible plans can change. Jason Sudeikis, who portrays the titular football coach, told ET that fans shouldn’t worry about a Season 4 just yet, and even threw in a few football puns to get the point across:

I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks that you can’t look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3. We can’t worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know? We got to take it one game at a time, as cliché as that may sound. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you're trying to deal with what’s right in front of you.

It sounds like Season 4 might still be on the mind but it’s hard to tell when Season 3 hasn't even been completed yet. Showrunner Bill Lawrence has spoken about Ted Lasso regarding the initial plan to end after three seasons. Although the writers had a clear story from beginning to middle to end for three seasons, there’s a possibility that the story can “veer off from that” if there is a Season 4.

There have been plenty of shows that had specific plans and and then made changes. Long-running CW series Supernatural ran a full ten seasons past the original plan to end after five, and Manifest originally had a six-season plan before NBC cancelled the series and it was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and final season. It’s been done before and it could be done again. With Ted Lasso’s success, it’s entirely possible that the series can go beyond three seasons, but it’s still too early to tell.

There is currently no set premiere date for Season 3 of Ted Lasso but it will likely be sometime in 2022. Hopefully we’ll get more news on a potential fourth season but as of now, fans will just have to look forward to the upcoming third season and rewatch the first two on Apple TV+! For some more viewing options to fill the hours while waiting for Ted and Co. to return, check out our 2021 fall TV premiere schedule.