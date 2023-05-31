Watch Nick Mohammed And The Cast Of Ted Lasso Sweetly Explain The Lessons They’ve Learned From Jason Sudeikis
The cast's biggest takeaways from The Lasso Way.
Spoilers for Season 3 of Ted Lasso are ahead. If you aren’t caught up with the 2023 TV schedule hit, you can stream every episode with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Throughout Ted Lasso’s three-season run the titular character has taught his team as well as the viewers valuable life lessons. From showing us the power of “Believe,” to asking us to “be curious, not judgemental,” there’s a lot to take away from the AFC Richmond coach. Turns out, the same can be said about Jason Sudeikis, who plays the optimistic football-turned-football coach. This is because while speaking with the cast of Ted Lasso they revealed all the sweet lessons they’ve learned from the co-creator, writer, producer and star of one of Apple TV+’s best shows, showing just how much working on this show impacted them.
Considering the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso really felt like the end, especially for the title character, it was fitting to hear about all the lessons Nick Mohammed, Cristo Fernández and Jeremy Swift took away from working with Sudeikis. And let me tell you, their answers were so sweet.
Nick Mohammed
For Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley, the biggest lesson he learned from Jason Sudeikis came from just watching the SNL alum work. While speaking to CinemaBlend about his co-star, the Emmy-nominated actor explained how much he “adores” the man behind Ted Lasso, and the show’s entire team. He also explained how much he’s learned from watching the creative team balance so much with the show, saying:
The detail put into the show is also something I admire, you can especially see the attention to detail in Nate’s clothes and hair color as it evolves over time.
Along with juggling a million things at once, Mohammed also noted how much he’s learned from watching how Sudeikis work on scenes, saying:
Clearly, Jason Sudeikis works closely with the Ted Lasso cast, and it seems like they’ve all learned a lot from him, as Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas, had similar takeaways.
Cristo Fernández
The importance of mental health as well as the overall craft of creating a show was one of Cristo Fernández’s biggest takeaways. While speaking to us, he said that since joining the show he’s started to prioritize his mental well-being, and as an aspiring filmmaker he’s learned a lot both personally and professionally from Jason Sudeikis, saying:
The Dani Rojas actor went onto say that the Ted Lasso star “wants the best” for the cast, and as he re-worked the series he was always thinking of new details that would make everyone better. Fernández elaborated on this idea more, explaining:
Overall, the man behind the titular character seemed to really make an impact on Cristo Fernández both personally and professionally. Whereas for Jeremy Swift, his biggest takeaway had to do with his approach to life.
Jeremy Swift
Much like how both Higgins and Jeremy Swift play the bass, there are real-life parallels between Jason Sudeikis and Ted Lasso. These connections between the show’s co-creator and his character culminate in one of the sweet lessons Swift took away from his time on the show, he said:
He went on to explain how Ted’s philosophy about being curious rather than judgmental has really stuck with him, and he hopes it stays with him forever, explaining:
There really are tons of beautiful takeaways from Ted Lasso, and learning that the cast had a similar experience with Jason Sudeikis while working on the show makes it all the more meaningful. While Ted’s story has come to an end, the lessons he taught will live on forever both for this lovely cast and for viewers too.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
