Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey Had A Solid Run On Netflix This Week, But Lindsay Lohan's Lohanaissance Movie Is Dominating It

When you take a look at Netflix’s 2024 release schedule , there’s no questioning that the streamer has range. That is proven in dividends by the fact that two of its biggest titles at the moment are the true crime docuseries: Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey and the Lindsay Lohan Christmas flick Our Little Secret. However, while both projects are thriving, there’s no question that the Lohanaissance has taken over Netflix in a big way as her movie is absolutely dominating the Top Ten right now.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey Is Doing Very Well On Netflix

When you look at what Netflix users are bingeing at the moment, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey is dominant. The docuseries made its debut on the 2024 TV schedule on November 25, and in the span of 9 days, it’s gotten 40.3 million hours of viewing according to Netflix. That equates to 13.4 million views, which is pretty wild for one week.

In the streamer's TV Top Ten, the true crime series has been viewed 4.1 million times more than The Madness, which is the series sitting at No. 2.

This isn’t a big shock though. The case of JonBenét Ramsey has been a topic of interest for a very long time, and anytime a new series about it comes out interest spikes. In the case of this three-episode miniseries, it highlights “the flawed investigation and DNA evidence that could point police to her killer,” according to the show’s synopsis. So, it highlights some new elements of the infamous cold case.

So, considering all of that, I expected it to be among Netflix’s best crime shows . However, it should be noted that while this series is No. 1 in the world of TV, it’s not the overall top choice on Netflix. That title goes to Lindsay Lohan’s new holiday movie Our Little Secret.

However, Lindsay Lohan’s Our Little Secret Is Absolutely Dominating On The Streamer

Now, over in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies, there’s one flick that reigns supreme. Lindsay Lohan's film Our Little Secret was an anticipated project among 2024’s upcoming Christmas movies . However, I didn’t expect the number of viewers in the first week of its release to be so high, especially considering the not-so-great reviews Our Little Secret got. But I can admit when I'm wrong, and boy was I wrong here.

Marking her third project with Netflix – following 2022’s holiday film Falling for Christmas and 2024’s Irish Wish – Our Little Secret is a gargantuan hit. After premiering on November 27, people were swift to use their Netflix subscriptions to watch this movie about two exes who are forced to spend the holidays together. That was proven by the fact that in its first week alone, it amassed 32.4 million views, which equates to 54.6 million hours.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For some context about how wild this number is, the two other big Christmas movies in Netflix’s lineup are Lacey Chabert's Hot Frosty and Chad Michael Murray's The Merry Gentlemen. In Hot Forsty’s first week, it got 16 million news. Meanwhile, The Merry Gentleman roped in 14.7 million viewers during its premiere week. So, Our Little Secret more than doubled both those films.

Not to mention, it beat out Netflix’s top show, Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, by about 19 million views too. So, if you didn’t realize this yet (which you should have) we are deep in the Lohanaissance now.

To see what all the hype is about on both movie and TV fronts, you can stream Our Little Secret and Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey on Netflix right now.