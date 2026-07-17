Benny Blanco Makes Huge Romantic Gesture For Selena Gomez While She Films In London

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are couple goals , and that’s been proven time and time again. However, I think they just hammered that point home as hard as they could, as Blanco revealed the romantic gesture he’s doing to get to Selena Gomez, who has been filming in London for months.

For the last few months, the cast of Only Murders in the Building has been filming Season 6 in London. Steve Martin has been posting about his adventures with Selena Gomez and Martin Short across the pond (this included an incredible video of Gomez singing a song from The Greatest Showman). Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan and Jodie Whittaker, the new additions to the cast, have been spotted filming outside, per Digital Spy . Now, it would seem that Benny Blanco has set sail (literally) to join them, and specifically his wife, in the UK, as he posted on TikTok:

Am I surprised by this? Yes. However, should I have felt that way? No. Remember, Benny Blanco is the man who gifted Selena Gomez a bathtub full of nacho cheese for Valentine’s Day. Plus, their wedding featured cute and unique details like a coupon book . So, this kind of grand gesture is on-brand.

It also makes sense for him, because he’s been open about the fact that he’s very afraid of flying. In fact, in April, he posted a TikTok about taking his first flight in over eight years, noting that this was “monumental” for him.

Now, he’s back to taking a boat across the Atlantic, as he’s decided to travel by way of the sea instead of the air this time. So, soon, he’ll be reunited with his wife, and that’s very exciting. The two have been apart a lot this year, but clearly they’re putting in the work to spend time together when they can.

While it’s not confirmed, it seems likely that Gomez is in London because of Only Murders in the Building. They’ve been filming Season 6 there all summer, and production is ongoing. The story should pick up with the mystery involving Tina Fey’s character Cinda Canning, and my hope and expectation is that it will premiere sometime on the 2026 TV schedule .

I also hope Benny Blanco can make a little cameo. We know he’s funny, and considering the number of cameos that happen on this show, I don’t think it’d be super out of place to have him pop up. Plus, he’s traversed the ocean to see his wife; this could be a fun little add-on to his trip too.

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