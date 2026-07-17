Benny Blanco Makes Huge Romantic Gesture For Selena Gomez While She Films In London
He's setting sail for love.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are couple goals, and that’s been proven time and time again. However, I think they just hammered that point home as hard as they could, as Blanco revealed the romantic gesture he’s doing to get to Selena Gomez, who has been filming in London for months.
For the last few months, the cast of Only Murders in the Building has been filming Season 6 in London. Steve Martin has been posting about his adventures with Selena Gomez and Martin Short across the pond (this included an incredible video of Gomez singing a song from The Greatest Showman). Meanwhile, Nicola Coughlan and Jodie Whittaker, the new additions to the cast, have been spotted filming outside, per Digital Spy. Now, it would seem that Benny Blanco has set sail (literally) to join them, and specifically his wife, in the UK, as he posted on TikTok:
@itsbennyblanco
the things we do for love♬ Nothing Can Change This Love - Sam Cooke
Am I surprised by this? Yes. However, should I have felt that way? No. Remember, Benny Blanco is the man who gifted Selena Gomez a bathtub full of nacho cheese for Valentine’s Day. Plus, their wedding featured cute and unique details like a coupon book. So, this kind of grand gesture is on-brand.
It also makes sense for him, because he’s been open about the fact that he’s very afraid of flying. In fact, in April, he posted a TikTok about taking his first flight in over eight years, noting that this was “monumental” for him.
Now, he’s back to taking a boat across the Atlantic, as he’s decided to travel by way of the sea instead of the air this time. So, soon, he’ll be reunited with his wife, and that’s very exciting. The two have been apart a lot this year, but clearly they’re putting in the work to spend time together when they can.
While it’s not confirmed, it seems likely that Gomez is in London because of Only Murders in the Building. They’ve been filming Season 6 there all summer, and production is ongoing. The story should pick up with the mystery involving Tina Fey’s character Cinda Canning, and my hope and expectation is that it will premiere sometime on the 2026 TV schedule.
I also hope Benny Blanco can make a little cameo. We know he’s funny, and considering the number of cameos that happen on this show, I don’t think it’d be super out of place to have him pop up. Plus, he’s traversed the ocean to see his wife; this could be a fun little add-on to his trip too.
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However, no matter what, I’m just happy the two get to spend time together. Clearly, it’s very valuable to them, and Blanco is willing to take a boat to have some quality time with Gomez. Hopefully, we’ll get to learn a bit more about his trip across the pond. Meanwhile, we’ll also have to start counting down the days until we can stream Only Murders in the Building, the show the actress has been working on in London, with a Hulu subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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