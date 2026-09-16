90 Day: The Last Resort's Shekinah Ripped Into Sarper On Social Media Following Potential Final Appearance

Shekinah Güven didn't hold back on her husband, Sarper, on social media, right after TLC aired the latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Those watching on the network or streaming with their HBO Max subscription saw the couple recommit to marriage on camera. However, Shekinah truly dug into the "reality" of the situation herself.

The 90 Day Fiancé star, who has been open in recent weeks that she has issues with her husband, as well as the 90 Day franchise, directly commented on the recommitment scene on Instagram. With that, she talked about what a sham the entire scenario was. In a message meant for Sarper, she said the following:

When the ego fades I hope you realize how you handled this. It wasn’t strength, it was cowardly, destructive, humiliating, deceptive, and above all, a deep betrayal. I learned last night that you only recommitted that day because you felt pity for me, and you did this speech while simultaneously planning to leave me later. The Last Resort was a promo for your comedy career, not an attempt to save our marriage. The deepest wounds don’t come from enemies, they come from the ones who promised to protect your heart.

I can see why Shekinah feels that way, especially after reports that Sarper is spilling details about his marriage on his ongoing, nationwide comedy tour. Additionally, it felt like there was a clear change in their relationship after she made those comments toward Thaís. At the time, Sekinah told Thaís to "go back to her country," and that statement offended the bulk of the cast.

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These latest comments come after reports of Shekinah not showing up for the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all special. I wouldn't say it's a hard-and-fast rule, but usually when someone is not present at the tell-all for their own season, that's the last time they appear in a 90 Day spinoff.

It's looking more likely than not that this will be the next married 90 Day couple to get divorced, though we haven't seen anyone officially file just yet. I would be surprised if we see Shekinah return to the show, even if she's invited, but Sarper's return is a definite possibility. To that point, it's been rumored that he's already filmed some segments with Tyray Mollett for a spinoff that has yet to be officially announced.

As for what's next for Shekinah, that's anyone's guess at this point. If she's hoping to stay in the reality star circuit, few 90DF stars have made that transition. The most successful transition may be Paola Mayfield, who performs in the W.O.W. (Women of Wrestling) federation.

Maybe Shekinah could make a transition to another network for reality TV purposes or even get into the sport of professional wrestling herself! Truth be told, I highly doubt she'd do the latter, but I could definitely see her on the celebrity cast of The Traitors far sooner than other 90 Day Fiancé stars.

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Catch the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure the cast is going to unleash on Shekinah now that she won't be there to defend herself, so I do wonder how Sarper will respond to all of that.