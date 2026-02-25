How Selena Gomez Showed Love To Hubby Benny Blanco After Fans Called Out His Dirty Feet Pic

Benny Blanco has gone viral for eating $200 blueberries , and his wedding to Selena Gomez was a major pop culture moment. I note those two things because overall, you never really knew why he is going to make a headline. Well, this time it happened because he appeared on a podcast with dirty feet. Now, a day later, his wife is showing some love for him amid this situation.

Why Benny Blanco’s Dirty Feet Went Viral

This all happened during the first episode of Benny Blanco's podcast Friends Keep Secrets, which he co-hosts with Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) and Burd's wife Kristin Batalucco. Described as a podcast that blends “podcast, livestream and sitcom,” the project is unlike others, and as Lil Dicky described that toward the start of the video below, that’s when you could see that Blanco’s feet were not clean.

The Pilot Episode | Friends Keep Secrets - YouTube Watch On

Once fans saw this, they felt the need to point it out. In the comments on YouTube, there were viewers who brought up Blanco’s feet with both positive and negative attitudes. They wrote things like:

Good podcast, wash your feet benny and wash the floors 😂 -ArthurYouT

BENNY!!!!! 💀💀💀💀💀 THEM DIRTY ASS FEET 😂😂😂❤ I FREAKING ADORE YOU 😂 -mariethesizzler

His feet ☠️ -christinamoralescarmona8489

Bennys got his dirty ass feet all on dat couch...lmao😂😂😂 -JebbyBoy

Omg those dirt feet on the couch, I can’t. -sarajane38340

However, it really went viral over on X. For example, @putmetosIeep posted an image of the musician and his bare feet on their page that got over 5.5 million views. Writing about how they felt about the dirt, they posted:

not even a minute into this Benny podcast and am in complete disbelief.

In another post, @alesc__ wrote about how they couldn't believe Gomez was with him. Meanwhile, @beyoncegarden posted:

The fact that his feet are ACTUALLY that filthy makes me sick to my stomach like Selena girl what’s going on😭😭😭-

So, as you can see, people were up in arms about Benny Blanco’s feet. Now, a day later, his wife, Selena Gomez, has posted some love for her husband.

What Selena Gomez Posted The Day After Her Husband’s Feet Went Viral

One day after all this went down, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories to pay homage to her husband. While this is not directly connected to Blanco’s dirty feet, it is worth noting that she uploaded it not long after he went viral. Writing about how she falls “more in love” every day, she posted a video of them kissing to the song “A Gentle Sunlight” by James Quinn:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Selena Gomez's Instagram)

Well, that’s adorable, and it goes right along with the other sweet things she’s posted about her husband. They’ve also proven time and time again just how much they love each other.

For example, them showing up at the Golden Globes together was adorable earlier this year. They also consistently gush about how they support each other , and Benny Blanco has been clear about why their relationship works , explaining that they know how to reciprocate and really be in tune with what they need.

Therefore, it’s not unusual for Selena Gomez to post something like this on her social media. However, the timing of it all is serendipitous considering what happened to her husband yesterday.

All-in-all, whether Benny Blanco has dirty feet or not, Selena Gomez clearly loves her partner, and he adores her right back.