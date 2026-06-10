Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Have Been Apart Lately, But His Responses To Her Post About It Were Funny And Heartfelt

When you’re in love, travelling for work just isn’t the same. It just doesn’t feel the same to be without your partner. That seems to be what flirty married couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are dealing with these days. That's because Gomez is currently in London, England filming the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, which is expected to be part of the 2026 TV schedule. Gomez took some time this week to get honest about missing her hubby, and Blanco had some fun and sweet reactions to share in return.

Since Gomez and Blanco have been doing the long-distance dynamic lately, the singer and actress took some time to post some cute photos of her and her man. Check ‘em out:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Selena Gomez showed a little PDA with her No. 1 by posting a ton of photos of her with Benny Blanco, who she got married to in September 2025. It looks like the pair have a lot of great moments for her to recall while they are physically away from each other. As she wrote, “distance means so little when someone means so much….” her guy made a bunch of responses in the comment section, such as this:

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Wait I need that cowboy outfit back.

Of course he’s referring to the final photo in Selena Gomez’s post, where a little Benny Blanco is seen smiling while on the back of a pony and wearing a cowboy getup. However,Blanco wasn’t all about jokes. He also got heartfelt, with this comment as well:

Time stands still when i’m in ur arms.

It's been rumored that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first started dating secretly back in June 2023, so this might have been a bit of an anniversary post, too. They just finished their third year together and are going on their fourth year as a couple. I imagine it can’t be easy to be apart, especially since they are a couple who seem to be best friends as much as partners who “do everything together”. Blanco also wrote this in the comments:

I fall more and more in love with you everyday.

Gomez has been in London shooting Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short since mid-May. She and her castmates have been taking fans along with them on the shoot in a way by sharing a bunch of behind-the-scenes moments, such as Gomez dramatically performing a Greatest Showman song on set. A release date has yet to be announced for the new season, but I imagine (and hope) we’ll be able to enjoy the new season with our Hulu subscriptions later this year.

In the meantime, it seems like Blanco is holding down the fort in the couple's shared estate in Beverly Hills, California. He's also apparently staying busy, as Blanco does a weekly podcast with his best friend, Lil Dicky, and Dave’s wife, Kristen Batalucco, at their home in Los Angeles as well. Blanco's also reportedly working on a book, and I wouldn't be surprised if he were working on some music-related projects as well.

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While it's bittersweet knowing Gomez an Blanco are apart, I love seeing this exchange between these two, and I hope they keep them coming!