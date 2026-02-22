‘I Got You.’ Benny Blanco's Stellar Story About Why Relationship With Selena Gomez Just Works
Married life looks good on these two.
It’s been five months since Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot over a wedding weekend that included Taylor Swift hyping up the bride and Martin Short literally ruining the newlyweds’ cake. I don’t think we can call time on the honeymoon phase yet, either, as Blanco continues to swoon over his wife, and I love what he had to say about why his relationship with his I Said I Love You First collaborator works so well.
Benny Blanco paid a visit to the Chef’s Table podcast, where the music producer talked about hosting and making people feel comfortable in his and Selena Gomez’s home. He said that mindset carries over into their marriage, and he actually had an example of their dynamic from the previous night. Blanco recalled:
He went on to detail exactly how she picked up the slack to help him, saying:
I think we can all relate to being so tired that anything more than literally climbing into bed requires too much effort. You can feel the exhaustion as he lists these tiny, mundane things that don’t take any time at all, but the fact that he could count on his wife to take care of it meant absolutely everything.
They may be only five months married, but it sounds like they’ve figured out that it’s not the grand gestures that matter (although those are nice), but the everyday stuff, the little things that show you’re thinking about each other.
It’s bringing Taco Bell to your proposal picnic, because that’s Selena Gomez’s favorite food; it’s wanting to hear your partner talk about their passion; it’s supporting each other’s mental health by knowing the things that matter.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez had known each other for years by the time they started dating in the summer of 2023, and he has been sharing gems on being a good romantic partner in the years since. He says women will tell you what they need if men would just listen. He suggests being proactive with your partner and, when they’re away, always be thinking about what you can do to make them more comfortable.
If that’s how Benny Blanco approaches his everyday life with Selena Gomez, it’s pretty easy to see why she doesn’t mind taking care of the dogs and locking the door every once in a while when her hubby needs a break.
