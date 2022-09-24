Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Reveals One Big Way The Sequel Is Aiming To Top The Original

It’s been a while since fans have gotten an official update on Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2. Last year, a video did confirm the fate of Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake , though not much has materialized since then. Those hungry for more news about the production did receive a treat this weekend, however. The movie released a behind-the-scenes first look that shows off some sweet footage. Not only that, but it was also revealed that the highly anticipated sequel is looking to top its predecessor in at least one big way.

The behind-the-scenes featurette for Extraction 2 was presented by Chris Hemsworth amid Netflix’s annual Tudum presentation. In the footage, both Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave give viewers a taste of what they’ve been working on. While there are plenty of interesting sights – including a helicopter landing on the rooftop of a moving train – Hargrave made note of one key detail that I still can’t even fathom. Apparently, and his collaborators have crafted something that’s even more impressive than the OG movie’s “oner.” The filmmaker said:

In Extraction 1, we had a major action sequence that felt like one continuous shot. We call that a oner. For Extraction 2, we’re going to push that even further with a sequence more intricate and more extreme than before.

The first film’s oner takes place when Tyler Rake and Ovi, the kidnapped son of a powerful drug lord, find themselves pursued, as Rake attempts to “extract” the teen. In the process, the two are subsequently thrown into a wild chain of events, including two car chases, gun battles and more. The result is an explosive and continuous sequence that clocks in at nearly 12 minutes. While Sam Hargrave didn’t share much more about the sequel’s sequence, the BTS footage teases what’s to come. In the clip above, you can actually see crew members handing off the camera for what’s sure to be a massive scene.

The first film’s one-shot was nothing short of incredible, so the mere thought of the cast and crew trying to one-up it is almost unfathomable. But then again, Sam Hargrave, a seasoned stuntman and stunt coordinator, does have a knack for creating cool action sequences. So if anyone can bump things up from a technical standpoint and still have the spectacle fit into the narrative in a cohesive manner, it's him.

Extraction 2 wrapped filming this past spring after months of shooting in locations like Prague and Austria. Throughout production, Chris Hemsworth shared behind-the-scenes looks at the new movie, including some set videos that made the sequel look wild . The franchise’s returning screenwriter, Joe Russo, has confirmed that the sequel will be different from the first movie. As he puts it, the action flick will have a “different color schematic” partly due to the fact that it’s set in a different part of the world. This was evident when Hemsworth posted a photo that showed him in a snowy setting as opposed to a warmer-looking location.

Fans may have to wait a bit longer before an official trailer is released, though this new footage should tide them over for a while. I’m curious to learn more about what Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and co. have up their sleeves. Clearly, they approach this project with a “go big or go home” mentality, and that’s sure to be exciting for those who are already in love with this franchise.