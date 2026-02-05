Why Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart Didn't Include The Girl's Mom

After putting it off for a couple of weeks, I finally got around to watching Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, the new Netflix original documentary about the 2002 kidnapping that made headlines around the world. Though there was plenty that freaked me out about the case surrounding a 14-year-old girl being snatched from her bedroom in the middle of the night, there was something else that got my attention: Elizabeth Smart’s mom was nowhere to be found in the true crime documentary.

Sure, there was archival footage of Lois Smart discussing the case and pleading for the then-unknown assailant (later confirmed to be Brian David Mitchell) to return her young daughter, but she didn’t show up in any of the new interviews that are spread throughout the new documentary. As Kidnapped played on, I kept wondering why she wasn’t involved. Then I found out why…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lois Smart Wanted To ‘Leave It In The Past’

Near the end of Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, it is revealed that while Lois Smart helped her daughter process the experience and has stood by her throughout it all, the past 24 years, she didn’t want to go through it again in the highly emotional documentary. When discussing what came after the kidnapping, rescue, trial, and processing, Elizabeth Smart had this to say about her mom:

My mom, she played a huge part in helping me process what happened, but now, she’s ready to leave it in the past.

As a parent myself, I can totally see where Lois Smart is coming from regarding not participating in the documentary. Having to revisit what is undoubtedly the most traumatic experience of her life has to be a distressing experience, especially after the whole situation played out over the course of many months in front of millions of people around the world.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Other Family Members Didn’t Want To Participate In The Doc Either

Lois Smart wasn’t the only member of the family who opted out of appearing, as Elizabeth Smart revealed to Netflix Tudum before the documentary’s release on the 2026 movie schedule. When commenting on her family declining to be interviewed, Smart had this to say:

Some members of my family want to leave things in the past. And personally, that’s okay with me. I want to respect their wishes.

Honestly, the decision not force anyone to participate in Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart was a great decision on the part of director Benedict Sanderson and the documentary’s producers, especially when it comes to the sensitive nature of the documentary. Could it have added more context to the saga? Sure, but there’s no point in causing someone to experience even more trauma for the sake of entertainment. Maybe other true crime documentaries, shows, and specials should take note.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is currently streaming for anyone who has a Netflix subscription. If you’re familiar with the story of the 2002 kidnapping, or weren’t around to experience the wall-to-wall coverage, this is a fascinating and emotional experience like no other.