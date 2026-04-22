'Be Honest': Jim Parsons Was Asked How He Really Feels About People Yelling 'Bazinga' At Him

The Big Bang Theory ended almost seven years ago; however, the mark it left on pop culture is undeniable. I mean, the word “Bazinga” is still synonymous with Jim Parsons. So, as he was promoting a new project, he was asked to “be honest” and share how he really feels when people yell that term at him. Let’s just say, after hearing his answer, maybe don’t shout it at him.

Now, the franchise that began with The Big Bang Theory is very much alive and well on the 2026 TV schedule thanks to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Plus, Parsons narrated the entire run and appeared in the series finale of Young Sheldon back in 2024. And, it was on that prequel series where we learned the origins of “Bazinga.” So, it makes sense why people still want to talk to him about Sheldon. It also apparently means people still want to yell “Bazinga” at him, too.

So, during an interview with Cosmopolitan , his Titaníque co-star Marla Mindelle asked him to “be honest” and explain how he feels when “people shout ‘Bazinga’ at [him].” In response, he said:

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I keep walking.

You know, I get it, I really do. The Big Bang Theory has been off the air for quite some time now. Jim Parsons has moved on to other work, including movies like The Boys in the Band, Spoiler Alert and the upcoming adaptation of Animal Farm. His most recent project is the Broadway musical Titaníque, a comedy where Celine Dion tells the story of the movie Titanic.

Now, Marla Mindelle, who asked Parsons about “Bazinga,” plays Dion in the musical, and it’s clear that they were joking in this interview, too, as she asked him if he ever shouts Bazinga back at people. In response, the Big Bang actor said:

Oh, no. I get asked to say it sometimes. I just say, 'You don't have enough money.'

Listen, some of the highest-paid actors on TV worked on The Big Bang Theory. Jim Parsons played Sheldon for 12 seasons and said “Bazinga” many, many, many times. I get it if he’d rather not have the project thrown in his face every day.

Plus, if the “Bazingas” are being shouted at me in public, I’d just walk away too. While I would assume he’s happy to chat about the CBS sitcom that made him a household name, I also would guess that the last thing he wants is to be yelled at in public about it. Most of the time, interactions like that are surprising and can be rude, so I’d imagine most actors don’t want that to happen to them.

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