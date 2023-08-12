Will Red, White And Royal Blue Get A Sequel At Amazon? The Director Weighed In

Spoilers for Red, White & Royal Blue are ahead! If you haven’t watched the movie yet, you can stream it with an Amazon Prime subscription .

At the time of this writing, Red, White & Royal Blue quite literally just dropped on the 2023 movie schedule . The film is one of the highly anticipated entries on our list of book-to-screen adaptations , and even though it’s only been out for a few days, people are already asking about a sequel to the movie based on Casey McQuiston's bestselling LGBTQ+ rom-com. After seeing Alex and Henry achieve their goals, and come out to the public as a couple, the future that awaits them seems bright, and I’d love to see it rather than imagine it. It turns out the movie’s director also wouldn’t be opposed to telling more of the First Prince’s story.

Matthew Lopez, the director of the Amazon Prime rom-com, told Gay Times that he’s already been pitched ideas for a sequel by his crew, and he has thought about a second film's potential. In the lead-up to its release, Red, White & Royal Blue received super positive reactions from both fans and critics, and many have fallen head over heels for Taylor Zakhar Perez’s first son Alex, Nicholas Galitizine’s Prince Henry and their love story.

With great love for movies, tends to come big talk of a sequel, and that’s already started. So, the director gave his take on the potential for more stories about First Prince’s romance:

Here’s what I’ll say: if people like the movie, if it’s successful and people want more, who am I to deny them?

Well, there you have it folks! He’d be down to make another, and I know I’d watch it! As a fan of both the book and movie, I’ve always longed for more of Alex and Henry’s adorable love story, and it sounds like the director and his crew do too. In the same interview, Lopez noted that he’s already had sequels pitched to him by his crew members on Red, White & Royal Blue. He explained that he got potential titles like: “Red, White & Royal Wedding,” and “Red, White & Royal Baby,” honestly, I’d be down for both…why not make this a trilogy?

After saying he’d be down, Lopez was quick to clarify that while he’d be open to making another movie about this couple, nothing is confirmed. He explained:

Not confirmed! That’s not confirmation. Look, any movie that ever simply gets made is a miracle. It’s greedy for a filmmaker two weeks before his movie comes out to start talking about a sequel.

Notably, Red, White & Royal Blue the book is a singular story, there is no second book. So, if a movie were to be made, and we found out what happened to Alex and Henry after they walked into the first son’s childhood home, it would be a new and uncharted story.

Lopez made it clear that while he doesn’t know if a sequel is in his future, he’s overjoyed by the love for the book, and the potential the film has to receive the same kind of adoration. He said:

People loved the book so much they wanted the movie, right? I should be so lucky that people love the movie so much that they want another one.

Well, after a few days, my social media feed has been taken over by fans of Red, White & Royal Blue posting their favorite moments from the movie and uploading fan edits of Alex and Henry. While that’s only in my little corner of the internet, the critical and fan response has also been widely positive, proving that there's a lot of love out there for Zakhar Perez and Galitzine's characters. So, much like Alex and Henry’s seemingly bright future, it seems like a similar air of optimism is surrounding a potential sequel.