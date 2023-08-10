How To Watch Red, White And Royal Blue Online And Stream The Casey McQuiston Adaptation From Anywhere

How To Watch Red, White And Royal Blue Online

Watch Red, White And Royal Blue: Synopsis

Red, White and Royal Blue is guaranteed to set hearts aflutter with its “will-they, won’t they” romance, charting the relationship between the son of the US president and a British prince fourth in line to the throne. Starring future heartthrobs Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella, 2016’s Handsome Devil), follow our guide below to watch Red, White and Royal Blue from anywhere on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s New York Times best-seller, Red, White and Royal Blue promises more fizz than a freshly popped bottle of champagne: offering an extravagant, romantic romp full of zinging one-liners and generating enough heat to melt the polar icecaps.

Perez is Alex, the first son of US President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman). He’s at the center of an international scandal when he gets into a brawl with the British Prince Henry at a royal wedding and they topple the multi-tiered cake. Attempting to prevent a diplomatic crisis, Alex and Henry are forced to present a friendly front until the media attention dies down. But their proximity leads them to develop feelings that go beyond the merely platonic.

Red, White and Royal Blue boasts a witty script, undeniable chemistry between its two leads, and an excellent ensemble that includes Stephen Fry (Wilde), Malcolm Atobrah (Rye Lane), Aneesh Sheth, and Sarah Shahi (The L Word). The latter might have some of the best lines too: in particular when threatening to “Brexit” Prince Henry’s head from his body if he’s caught sneaking out of Alex’s room.

So, forget Will and Kate: there’s a new royal romance in town! Just follow our guide below for how to watch Red, White and Royal Blue online and stream the new movie from anywhere.

How to watch Red, White And Royal Blue online with Amazon Prime Video

The eagerly awaited film adaptation of Red, White and Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel, arrives on Friday, August 11. It will be available exclusively on with an Amazon Prime Video subscription worldwide.

Amazon Prime Video is available in over 240 countries around the world. In the US it costs $14.99 a month ($139 per year), while UK subscribers will pay £7.99 a month (£79.99 a year). It’s CA$9.99 in Canada per month (CA$99 per year), and AU$6.99 per month in Australia (AU$59 annually).

New to the service? Enjoy Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial if you’ve not previously subscribed or haven’t had an active account in over 12 months. That will let you access thousands of the best movies on Amazon Prime as well as a packed library of TV shows – including Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Good Omens, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All that, plus you'll get membership perks like Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and free Same-Day delivery on eligible orders.

How to watch Red, White And Royal Blue online from anywhere

If you're away from home on vacation or working overseas, you can still access your regionally specific streaming content while abroad.

While Amazon Prime Video is available globally almost everywhere, there are a few territories that don’t provide the service, while you’ll also find Amazon Prime’s content library varies from country to country. That’s where a VPN, a handy piece of software that can change your IP address, comes in handy – allowing you to watch the content you’d enjoy back home no matter where you are.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Red, White and Royal Blue as if you were at home with a VPN Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Hulu and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - US citizens abroad will want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Amazon Prime Video

