First Reactions For Red, White And Royal Blue Are In, And Fans Are Loving The LGBTQ Rom-Com

Rest easy Red, White & Royal Blue fans, it seems we have another hit on this year’s list of book-to-screen adaptations , and it's this beloved LGBTQ rom-com! The movie based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel is slated on the 2023 movie schedule for August 11, and the first group of fans has seen it. So, with that in mind, here’s what people think about this highly anticipated royal romance.

The rom-com follows Alex, the first son of the United States, and Henry, the Prince of England. The two start as frenemies, and an awkward run-in forces them into a fake friendship, that eventually turns into something more. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine play the first son and prince, respectively in Matthew Lopez’s directorial debut, and based on these reactions, it sounds like we’re in for a treat!

We’ll start this round-up with a stellar reaction from Guy At The Movies , who noted in his thread that this movie “makes you believe in fighting for true love and for the right to be who you are.” He also praised the editing and soundtrack along with the ensemble cast. However, it seems like the real highlights are the two leading men, as he posted:

#RWRBMovie is simply excellent, a beautiful and faithful adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s novel that hits every beat. It’s impossible not to be enthralled with the chemistry between #TaylorZakharPerez and #NicholasGalitzine. I wish this film existed when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/NZrJ1blTsGJuly 27, 2023 See more

The praise for Zakhar Perez and Galitzine continued as GamesRadar’s Fay Watson picked them out as the film’s greatest strength. Gushing about the actors’ chemistry, she wrote:

I really enjoyed Red, White & Royal Blue. It's both a masterclass in casting leads for their incredible chemistry and an all round charming rom-com. You'll especially love it if you enjoyed the book, it really captures its heart #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/ErJfEJBBtRJuly 27, 2023 See more

She also noted that fans of the book are likely going to love this movie. As a fan of Red, White & Royal Blue, I was especially excited to read this. I’ve been a fan of McQuiston's novel for a while, and nothing is more reassuring than hearing the adaptation will please readers. Dancin’ Dan also wrote that fans of the source material will be thrilled with the movie, posting:

Fans of the novel rejoice: RED WHITE & ROYAL BLUE is a delightful queer rom-com with two swoon-worthy leads, highly romantic wish fulfillment, sharp dialogue, and a scene-stealing supporting cast. Tony winning playwright Matthew López makes a seamless jump to director #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/wq38DhWlFSJuly 27, 2023 See more

Another common highlight among those who saw Red, White & Royal Blue was how the film depicts the two LGBTQ+ men and their relationship. The book is both adorable and spicy, and it sounds like the movie is too, as film journalist David Opie posted:

I adored #RWRBMovie. It hits all the fun tropes of a typical fluffy rom-com, but it also doesn't shy away from the gay stuff, both in terms of the love these men share and also when it comes to their extreme horniness for each other. Look out for my review and an interview soon! pic.twitter.com/zvnqpm6PUmJuly 28, 2023 See more

Brandon Lewis of Geek Vibes Nation had a similar thought. While he thought the premise was “silly” at first, he wrote that Red, White & Royal Blue turns into a “truly great rom-com.” He also noted how charismatic the two leads are, again, acknowledging their chemistry.

Once Red, White & Royal Blue tosses its silly premise, it blooms to life as a saucy, tender love story of two men trapped in gilded cages who find solace in each other. Both leads are charismatic, but Nicholas Galitzine is an emotional stunner. A truly great rom-com. #RWRBMovie pic.twitter.com/8FUBblN0D7July 27, 2023 See more

The hype was real for this movie when Red, White & Royal Blue dropped its trailer , and I’d assume now that it’s gotten such positive reactions, the excitement will be amplified. I think many of us will be feeling like @thmonasduke98 when the credits roll on the Amazon Prime movie, as he posted:

Wow, wow, wow. That was the cutest and most perfect thing I’ve ever seen. The feels are strong 😭😭😭 #RWRBMovie

And if all these tweets didn’t get you hyped for the book-to-screen adaptation Billie Melissa Rogan’s enthusiastic reaction might just sell you, as she posted:

Um so #RWRBMovie slaps and I’m not even kidding. Full 5 stars from me, no complaints. So funny and full of chemistry between the leads with great supporting performances. I will be thinking about one scene in particular over and over forever tbh - it got me right in my feelings. https://t.co/Z0GmyTg03hJuly 27, 2023 See more

It sounds like Alex and Henry’s story is portrayed incredibly well on screen, with many spotlighting Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s chemistry as one of the biggest reasons why the movie works. Which is good, because this is a rom-com.