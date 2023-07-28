First Reactions For Red, White And Royal Blue Are In, And Fans Are Loving The LGBTQ Rom-Com

Rest easy Red, White & Royal Blue fans, it seems we have another hit on this year’s list of book-to-screen adaptations, and it's this beloved LGBTQ rom-com! The movie based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel is slated on the 2023 movie schedule for August 11, and the first group of fans has seen it. So, with that in mind, here’s what people think about this highly anticipated royal romance. 

The rom-com follows Alex, the first son of the United States, and Henry, the Prince of England. The two start as frenemies, and an awkward run-in forces them into a fake friendship, that eventually turns into something more. Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine play the first son and prince, respectively in Matthew Lopez’s directorial debut, and based on these reactions, it sounds like we’re in for a treat!

We’ll start this round-up with a stellar reaction from Guy At The Movies, who noted in his thread that this movie “makes you believe in fighting for true love and for the right to be who you are.” He also praised the editing and soundtrack along with the ensemble cast. However, it seems like the real highlights are the two leading men, as he posted:

The praise for Zakhar Perez and Galitzine continued as GamesRadar’s Fay Watson picked them out as the film’s greatest strength. Gushing about the actors’ chemistry, she wrote:

She also noted that fans of the book are likely going to love this movie. As a fan of Red, White & Royal Blue, I was especially excited to read this. I’ve been a fan of McQuiston's novel for a while, and nothing is more reassuring than hearing the adaptation will please readers. Dancin’ Dan also wrote that fans of the source material will be thrilled with the movie, posting:

Another common highlight among those who saw Red, White & Royal Blue was how the film depicts the two LGBTQ+ men and their relationship. The book is both adorable and spicy, and it sounds like the movie is too, as film journalist David Opie posted:

Brandon Lewis of Geek Vibes Nation had a similar thought. While he thought the premise was “silly” at first, he wrote that Red, White & Royal Blue turns into a “truly great rom-com.” He also noted how charismatic the two leads are, again, acknowledging their chemistry. 

The hype was real for this movie when Red, White & Royal Blue dropped its trailer, and I’d assume now that it’s gotten such positive reactions, the excitement will be amplified. I think many of us will be feeling like @thmonasduke98 when the credits roll on the Amazon Prime movie, as he posted:

Wow, wow, wow. That was the cutest and most perfect thing I’ve ever seen. The feels are strong 😭😭😭 #RWRBMovie

And if all these tweets didn’t get you hyped for the book-to-screen adaptation Billie Melissa Rogan’s enthusiastic reaction might just sell you, as she posted:

It sounds like Alex and Henry’s story is portrayed incredibly well on screen, with many spotlighting Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s chemistry as one of the biggest reasons why the movie works. Which is good, because this is a rom-com.

I, for one, can’t wait to see how the FirstPrince’s story plays out, and I’m counting down the days to August 11. As we wait to see the highly anticipated Red, White & Royal Blue you can check out other LGBTQ+ romances like Heartstopper. Also, make sure your Amazon Prime subscription is in order so you are ready to stream the adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s viral rom-com. 

