You: 6 Important Things To Remember Before Season 4 Arrives

When I think of some of the most bingeable shows on Netflix , one of the first that comes to mind for me is You. While the Netflix series was originally on Lifetime, it ended up being bought by the streamer, and has since gone on to produce three outstanding seasons, led by the talented Penn Badgley.

But, You Season 3 came out in 2021 , as strange as that sounds, and it’s been some time since we caught up with Joe Goldberg – or whatever name he chooses to go by, in whichever new destination he ends up in. Before You Season 4 , here are six things that you should remember so you can tune in when it debuts.

Love Is Dead

I know, I know, we all loved Love in You. Well, at least I did.

Whether that be because of Victoria Pedretti’s amazing acting skills as Love, or because of the chemistry that she and Joe had, Love was an amazing addition and caused some serious twists and turns that I’m sure no one here really expected to happen. I mean, the end of You Season 2 was crazy – and Season 3 made it even crazier.

We no longer need to worry about this crazy serial killer romance that would be perfect for a true crime show, because Love is dead and I am very sad. Joe was able to stab her with a poisoned needle not that long after she settled on trying to kill him. And, before long, we see her die.

I’m still upset about it, but whatever. Onto the next crazy love interest, I suppose.

But Joe Framed Her For His Death, So Everyone Thinks He’s Dead

However, Joe was thinking ahead, and now, everyone believes him to be dead – and he pretty much framed Love for every single horrible thing that happened, so his crimes were left completely unknown.

He wrote a note, framing it as if it was her writing. He set specific traps, evidence, and so much more. He even positioned her in a certain spot, just so he could set the house on fire and get the heck out before anyone saw him. By the time the authorities showed up, Joe was long gone.

Joe’s Kid Was Left With Dante

For those who don't remember most of Season 3, Joe actually ended up having a kid with Love, something no one ever really expected at the beginning of this series. At the start of Season 3, we are introduced to Henry, their baby.

However, we don’t really see him for that long, as Joe decides to give him a better life with his co-worker from the library, Dante, and his partner. Joe believed that if Henry were to stay with him, it would only lead to him going down the dark path that he and Love did, and he thinks that Henry will end up having a much better life with Dante and his partner than Joe could ever give him.

But then again, I think Joe just might be a little love crazy and doesn’t want a kid in the way. At any rate, Henry is gone and we’re most likely not going to see him again.

Marienne Left With Her Daughter After Finding Out About Ryan's Death

Joe actually had two love interests during You Season 3. His neighbor, Natalie, who ends up getting killed at some point by Love, and later on, his co-worker at the library, Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle , who was going to be killed by Love in the Season 3 ending, but she actually lets her go.

She sees Marienne’s daughter emerge, and instead of killing her, she tells Marienne who Joe really is – saying that he was the one who killed Marienne’s ex, Ryan – and that she should run. Marienne takes this to heart and heads out with her daughter, leaving California behind, unaware that Love was planning on ending her life that night.

So now, Marienne is gonzo, but as we saw in the You Season 4 trailer, she’s going to be in the next season in some fashion, so that wasn't the last we'll see of her.

Joe Ran Off To Paris At The End Of Season 3 – But Is In England At The Beginning Of Season 4

I swear to God, when Joe ended up in Paris at the end of Season 3, I straight up thought we were going to have an Emily in Paris crossover and he was going to end up dating Emily ( played by Lily Collins ) next. Thankfully, that never happened, but Joe was indeed in the City of Love for a little bit.

However, in the Season 4 trailer, we see that Joe has actually moved from France and is instead in a different country – England - looking quite different from when we last saw him. I bet, though, he’ll still be the same old Joe Goldberg that we knew.

Joe’s Changed His Name Again – But It’s Not The Same From The End Of Season 3

A pretty big staple of You is that Joe has changed his name a couple of times. While he was in You Season 1, he was still just Joe, but in Season 2 when he was trying to hide from Candace, he changed his name to Will (using the identity of someone he had kidnapped), and then at the very end of Season 3 , when we see him in the Parisian coffee shop, his name has been changed to Nick – or at least, that’s the alias he is using now.

One would think that Joe would end up using Nick as his primary name for Season 4, but that’s not the case. In the trailer for You Season 4, he’s actually under the new name of Jonathan Moore – specifically, Professor Jonathan Moore, as he works at a university now.

How this man ended up becoming a freaking college professor, I have no clue, but I’m sure the series will get into that, and more, because this man is capable of scary things sometimes – even if he’s not a sociopath . If You ends up becoming like The Chair and turning this into a college show, I’m going to love it even more.