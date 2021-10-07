A Marvel Fan Put Thor On An Arm And Hammer Baking Soda Box, And Mark Ruffalo Can’t Get Enough

Since 2019’s universe shattering Avengers: Endgame, many of our favorite members of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been sitting it out to let other characters shine. We’ve seen Elizabeth Olsen shine in WandaVision, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki get into more mischief with his own series and Simu Liu be introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meanwhile, it seems the likes of Mark Ruffalo is finding amusement in viral TikToks .

I mean, same. There’s an entire side of TikTok full of Marvel fans who are doing everything from becoming uncanny doppelgängers for Avengers like Black Widow or digging up old interview footage of cast members like Tom Holland . Most recently, Mark Ruffalo has found a clever video that involves Hulk and other Avengers being creatively attached to household items. Take a look:

The actor who has appeared in eight Marvel films thus far, and is expected to return for Disney+’s She-Hulk, took to Instagram to share a video that first became famous on TikTok last month when the video was posted. In the clip, Rudy Willingham turns his home “into a Marvel movie” by attaching Shang-Chi’s arm to a door lock, Loki to a coat hanger, Hulk to a wall and Thor to a baking soda package.

The video has been liked by over 2.6 million people on TikTok, and now it has even more admirers thanks to Mark Ruffalo sharing it on his profile. Ruffalo called the video “Marvel-ously creative” and Simu Liu commented “HAHAHA!!!!” to share his amusement in the TikTok as well. Since sharing his imaginative videos such as this on TikTok at the top of 2020, the artist has been featured on ESPN, NBC, Buzzfeed and Reddit, along with doing brand work for United and the Seahawks. He is also now working with TikTok to produce and sell NFTs based on his art.

Rudy Willingham has been getting some love from Mark Ruffalo and the Marvel community, but what’s going on with Ruffalo? Well, the actor recently showed up in the mid-credit sequence for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside Brie Larson looking much different as Bruce Banner than how we left him in Avengers: Endgame.

Mark Ruffalo is also set to star in The Adam Project coming in 2022, where he’ll work with Ryan Reynolds in a time travel story that will have a man (Reynolds) going to the past to get help from his 13-year-old self and confront his late father (Ruffalo). The movie will also star Zoe Saldana and Ruffalo’s 13 Going On 30 co-star Jennifer Garner .

While we wait to see Bruce Banner in more Marvel projects, the next MCU movie will be Eternals, coming to theaters on November 5.