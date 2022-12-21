After DC Shake-Ups, Shazam’s Zachary Levi Responds To Rumors About His Departure

It's a wild time to be a DC fan. The cinematic universe is currently in a state of flux, with new CEO's Peter Safran and James Gunn making sweeping changes in order to create their vision for the franchise's more cohesive future. This includes dropping Henry Cavill as Superman, and excluding Black Adam from (at least) the next slate of movies. After these shake-ups, Shazam! star Zachary Levi has responded to rumors about his possible departure from the character.

While James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the DCEU are being kept close to the chest, it's definitely becoming clear which characters/concepts they're not interested in. Some moviegoers have been concerned about Zachary Levi's fate as Shazam, leading him to take to Twitter in response. As he put it,

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1PDecember 20, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. While there are currently countless questions about the future of the DCEU, it seems like Zachary Levi feels secure in his future the superheroic Shazam. At least that's one hero that moviegoers don't have to worry about, especially considering David F. Sandberg's delayed sequel is just a few months away from its release.

