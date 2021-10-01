Arrow’s Kat McNamara Shares BTS First Look At Mia Smoak’s Roughed-Up Return For The Flash Crossover

Season 8 of The Flash will begin with a five-episode event and in August, it was revealed that the event will be called “Armageddon.” In the episodes, various Arrowverse heroes will be returning, including Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak. Now the actress is giving fans a first look at her highly-anticipated Arrowverse return.

It’s been nearly two years since fans had to say goodbye to Team Arrow, and although it seemed there would be hope that Arrow would live on in Green Arrow and the Canaries, The CW opted to not pick up the spinoff that would follow Mia, Dinah and Laurel in a future Star City. Now Mia is one of many heroes returning in The Flash’s big crossover episode event and Kat McNamara shared a first look at Mia’s roughed-up return on Twitter:

Back in a #FLASH… ⚡️🏹💥 #Armageddon here I come! 💚 @CW_TheFlash @TheCW #MiaSmoak #GreenArrow pic.twitter.com/PrrDd0bl4eSeptember 29, 2021 See more

There’s not too much information on the crossover event, just that Team Flash will call in some allies when a powerful alien threat comes to Earth under mysterious circumstances. It looks like Mia will be getting into some action. It will be nice to see her take up the Green Arrow mantle after Oliver’s heartbreaking sacrifice. Perhaps the crossover could also give fans some closure as to what happened in the future after William was taken in the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot. It would be a relief to continue that story in some way, even if it’s not much.

In June, McNamara was asked whether or not she’d return to the Arrowverse and she had said she’d love to if given the chance. This was in June so it’s not known whether or not she already knew and was keeping it hush hush or if this was before she got the call. Either way, it seems like she’s more than thrilled to return to the Arrowverse.

Not long after “Armageddon” was announced, Kat McNamara shared a BTS photo on Twitter, showing fans just how pumped she is to return as Mia Smoak. It will be interesting to see Mia alongside Team Flash, as well as Batwoman, the Atom, Black Lightning, Sentinel, Damien Darhk and Reverse-Flash. Last year’s crossover was cancelled due to COVID so it seems the Arrowverse is wasting no time in planning the next one.

This upcoming crossover looks like it’s going to be a big one so fingers crossed that it's as epic as possible. Maybe this could also be the beginning of seeing more of Mia across the Arrowverse? Just because Green Arrow and the Canaries isn’t moving forward doesn’t mean that Mia can’t travel to the present every once in a while.

In the meantime, catch the five-episode “Armageddon” event that will kick off Season 8 of The Flash on Tuesday, November 16 on The CW! Check out what other shows to look forward to with CinemaBlend's 2021 fall TV schedule!