These 3 Actors Are Rumored To Be Playing Batman In James Gunn’s DCU, And Only One Of Them Makes Any Sense To Me

Strap those Bat-Buckles, Caped Crusader fans, because the buzz around the casting of James Gunn’s next interaction of the Dark Knight is reaching a fever pitch. With Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman Part II continuing its gritty, noir-driven storyline, another version of the Caped Crusader is also set to swoop onto the big screen in an upcoming DC movie , and these three actors have been rumored to be in the running to put on the cape and cowl for The Brave and the Bold. But honestly, only one of them makes any sense to me.

As part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly minted DCU continuity , The Brave and the Bold will introduce a fresh take on Batman, pairing the Dark Knight with his estranged son, Damian Wayne, who takes on the role of Robin. With The Flash director Andy Muschietti tapped to helm the project , the film promises to be a bold addition to the DCU. According to a new report from ComicBookMovie , the latest actor rumored to be playing Batman is Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey. Here’s a breakdown of the rumored actors in the running—and why only one feels like the perfect fit to me.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Bridgerton and Wicked Actor Jonathan Bailey

The faux blue-eyed Fiyero performer has found himself at the center of Bat-speculation because James Gunn liked a tweet mentioning Bailey’s acting chops. Yep, that’s it. That is the extent of the rumor, and fans quickly fanned the flames of curiosity.

At 36 and standing 5’11", Bailey’s stature and talent are undeniably impressive. Moreover, he would be a trailblazing choice as the first openly gay actor to portray Bruce Wayne. Bailey definitely has the dramatic range, but his boyish charm might clash with the stoic, grizzled version of Batman. Gunn reportedly plans to introduce it in The Brave and the Bold. Sorry, Bailey fans—this one just doesn’t click for me.

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

Alan Ritchson Says He’d Be The Perfect Caped Crusader

This one is less of a rumor and more of an attempt at self-actualization. In a recent Career Bucket List interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Jack Reacher star revealed his desire to suit up as Bats. Ritchson explained that he loves Bruce Wayne's intelligence and added that he’d relish the chance to step into Bruce Wayne’s world of high-tech gadgets, cars, and motorcycles.

Ritchson’s vocal enthusiasm and action-heavy resume position him as a serious contender for The Brave and the Bold. With the film focusing on a seasoned Bruce Wayne mentoring his son Damian as Robin, Ritchson’s mix of physicality and gravitas could make him a good fit. But, truthfully, he would not be my first choice.

(Image credit: The CW)

Jensen Ackles Is My Choice For Batman

Jensen Ackles has been circling the Batman orbit for years, lending his voice to the character in Batman: The Long Halloween and playing brooding antiheroes in live-action The Boys (available with an Amazon Prime subscription ) and Supernatural. With his rugged good looks, deep voice, and natural charisma, Ackles feels almost custom-built to wear the cape and cowl.

At 46, Ackles perfectly fits the mold of an older Batman mentoring his son, Damian. Fans have long championed him for the role, and his experience with genre projects proves he knows how to navigate the demands of playing a beloved character in an upcoming superhero movie . Of all the rumored names, Ackles feels like the one who could seamlessly embody both Bruce Wayne’s tormented psyche and Batman’s unyielding intensity.

Of the names floating around, only Jensen Ackles seems to align with Gunn's vision of the DCU’s Batman. His age, voice acting experience, and history of playing complex, brooding characters make him a natural fit. While Ritchson and Jonathan Bailey are intriguing choices, and Bailey would bring fresh representation to the role, Ackles is the only name that seemingly checks every box.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation, DC)

There is No Script for The Brave and the Bold

As fun as speculation is, it’s worth remembering that these are all just rumors for now. James Gunn has emphasized that the story comes first , and a script hasn’t even been finished yet–meaning casting decisions are likely tied to a finished script for The Brave and the Bold. Still, the buzz surrounding these actors highlights the anticipation for the next era of Batman on the big screen.