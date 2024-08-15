Robert Pattinson Says Zoë Kravitz Was So Good During Her The Batman Audition, He Thought He Was 'Going To Be Fired'

Back in 2019, Matt Reeves’ The Batman found its Catwoman in Zoë Kravitz who beat out actresses like Ella Balinska, Ana de Armas, and Eiza Gonzalez for the role. Kravitz’s audition for Selina Kyle/Catwoman was so impressive in the eyes of her co-star, Robert Pattinson, in fact, that he recently revealed that thought he was “going to be fired.”

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman is unique from other versions because of the emotional journey she goes through as her feline counterpart compared to the swift metamorphosis we've seen in other films. After the disappearance and murder of her roommate, Annika, Selina Kyle is driven to her personal quest for justice in the crime-ridden Gotham City. However, her methods of getting there cross moral lines compared to Bruce Wayne’s strict ethical code.

According to Esquire , the High Fidelity actress walked into The Batman audition room and stood in front of director Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson with a confident vibe as if she already had the part. The Batman actor couldn’t believe his eyes watching what she brought to her anti-hero role and he thought he’d be stripped away from his own part:

I still thought I was going to be fired at that point. I didn’t quite understand that it wasn’t my audition; it was her audition. And she was so at ease with the character. She came in improvising! It was crazy.

Just like Selina Kyle is confident in her choices, it looks like the actress portraying the role brought out that same persona during her audition. No wonder she nailed it!

Zoë Kravitz previously tried to find her place in the world of Batman through The Dark Knight Rises. After auditioning for a small part in the Christopher Nolan film, she was told by someone else that she was “too urban” for what they envisioned. However, Matt Reeves saw something special in the Big Little Lies actress, loving her ideas and “thinking really deeply” about Catwoman.

Even though taking on the role of Catwoman was big shoes to fill, Zoë Kravitz was a great choice and a trooper for not letting DC fan pressure get to her. You better believe that the Dope actress fully committed to the legendary character, and she nailed it.

Her wild method of studying Catwoman included watching how cats and lions fought with The Batman’s stunt coordinator to get her feline fight movements down. Kravitz also confided on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she went full method actress, drinking milk out of a bowl to prepare. Now, that’s commitment!

The Blink Twice director expressed to Esquire that she was afraid her Catwoman role wouldn’t reach audiences or be well-received. However, both she and Pattinson have been praised for their portrayals of the beloved characters.

Along with her co-star speaking highly of her, her stepfather Jason Mamoa and fiancée Channing Tatum supported her at the premiere of the superhero flick. There was also a long list of celebrities stoked about her performance, including fellow Catwomen Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry. With so many people loving the Mad Max: Fury Road actress in this role, I can only imagine the huge welcome back she’ll receive with her expected return in the sequel.