The Batman Part II’s Matt Reeves Drops A Sweet Message About The Film And Shares A Video That’s Getting Me Pumped

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran laid out their vision for Chapter One of the DCU, what we know about The Batman Part II has been scarce. With all the starts and stops, some fans wondered if a sequel would ever happen. Still, director Matt Reeves has dropped steady breadcrumbs about the upcoming DC movie. And, today, in honor of Batman Day, Reeves shared a lovely message and hype-stoking video. Holy Bat-flesh, I’m pumped!

Matt Reeves jumped on Instagram to celebrate and—more importantly—signal where The Batman Part II vibes are headed, sharing a clip of a live orchestra tearing into Michael Giacchino’s iconic theme from the first film. It’s a simple post, but the timing and the choice of music could give us a glimpse into the sequel’s pulse. The video was accompanied by this sweet caption from the director:

I feel so honored to be preparing to shoot the Next Chapter of our story. This character means so much to me. What a privilege. Can’t wait to share lots of exciting things about the movie with you all in the weeks and months to come…

As cool as the musical tease is, Reeves didn’t spill any plot details for the upcoming superhero movie, add more fuel to the fire of villain rumors or share a set photo like all those Clayface behind-the-scenes leaks—just music. Still, sharing footage from that orchestra performance on Batman Day is definitely a nice touch. Check out the video:

For those who might not know, Batman Day is DC's annual celebration of the Caped Crusader, filled with special events, promotions, and fun activities across comics, games, and theaters. The date changes every year; it first kicked off on July 23, 2014, for Batman’s 75th birthday, and has since moved around (for instance, September 21, 2024, for his 85th). In 2025, DC Universe Online celebrated Batman Day with a two-week event from September 9 to 23, packed with themed missions and exclusive rewards. Theaters usually get in on the action too, offering encore screenings and other special treats.

I’ll be honest, hearing Giacchino’s score swell has me grabbing a bedsheet cape, standing on the edge of my mattress, and pretending I’m my bedroom’s watchful protector. Just me? OK, but, regardless, The Batman's score remains impeccable, and I can't wait to see what Giacchino cooks up for Part II.

Another exciting aspect of the project is that the Planet of the Apes veteran recently said prep is underway, and the sequel will push Bruce further while keeping this saga firmly in its own Elseworlds lane. The schedule’s been a journey, yes, but the target remains set. The movie won’t hit the 2026 movie schedule, but cameras will begin rolling, and the flick is slated to drop on October 1, 2027. That long runway makes the music tease feel purposeful—an “expect tone, not spoilers” kind of message that suits this take on the character.

Will we get meatier morsels soon? Matt Reeves all but promises it in the caption—“weeks and months to come” reads like a slow, stylish drip rather than a firehose of reveals. For now, the musical clip is enough, and I also appreciate that Reeves relishes the chance to oversee another chapter in the Dark Knight's cinematic mythos.

If you’re looking to celebrate Batman Day, you can revisit Matt Reeves’ first flick, The Batman (or any other of the incredible DC superhero flicks and TV shows) by streaming it with an HBO Max subscription.