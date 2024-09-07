As Work On The Batman: Part II Ramps Up, Barry Keoghan Is Humorously Trying His Best To Dodge Joker Questions

Since Matt Reeves’ The Batman hit theaters in 2022, fans (including myself) have been waiting for the sequel. The Batman – Part II will be released in 2026, so there's still quite a wait. At the very least, progress is being made, as Reeves and co. are deep in pre-production right now. With that, the filmmaker has been answering a few questions about his plans for the film, and he’s managed to avoid dropping spoilers. Also trying his best to not spill any beans is Joker actor Barry Keoghan, who’s already doing so in a humorous fashion.

Amid the flurry of unknowns regarding the future of this Batman saga, it would seem that fans would really like to know what lies ahead for Barry Keoghan’s Joker. The iconic villain’s inclusion in the forthcoming sequel is far from confirmed at this point. However, based on a recent interview with Variety, Keoghan is taking great care when it comes to answering questions. When posed with the query regarding the future of his DC baddie, the Irish actor smiled and bashfully covered his face. He also shared some honest comments:

You know I can’t say much. … Camera looked right at me.

Actors who are involved with superhero movie franchises surely know that they’re limited when it comes to what they can and can’t say at a given time. Those NDAs are iron-clad and must be abided by, after all. The Banshees of Inisherin alum’s playfully nervous comments definitely indicate that. In the X clip shared by Variety, the interviewer had some fun with the star, saying that he was cleared to share details. However, while trying to hold back nervous laughter, he merely had this to say:

We’ll see where that goes. Again, [it was an] incredible experience. And you know, yeah. That’s it, I can’t say… [laughs]

Barry Keoghan, who I’m giving kudos for sticking to his guns, had an interesting journey to the role of the Joker. Of his own volition, he initially sent in a tape to audition for the Riddler , who was ultimately played by Paul Dano. But, luckily, for the Saltburn star, Matt Reeves later reached out to ask if he wanted to play the Clown Prince of Crime. After undergoing a grueling makeup process , Keoghan filmed two scenes as Mr. J. One of those scenes appeared in the movie, while the other – which was much longer – was later released separately.

As far as The Batman – Part II goes, Matt Reeves recently revealed to our sister site, SFX Magazine (via Deadline ) that production kicks off in 2025 and that the script is being finished now. While he didn’t give away too many plot details, he did confirm that Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot will return following the events of the Penguin limited series . Reeves also stressed that the movie will avoid using any fantastical villains, keeping with the grounded nature of the established universe. So that could indeed leave the door open for more Joker, whose portrayer had big plans for him at one point.

I’m hopeful that fans will indeed see Barry Keoghan’s Joker return in Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated sequel. For the foreseeable future, though, it seems that Keoghan is just going to have to do his best to side-step any questions. And, should this most recent interview be any indication, his attempts to do so will be somewhat delightful.

The Batman – Part II opens in theaters on October 2, 2026 and, right now, the original movie is available to stream with a Max subscription .