The Penguin's Cristin Milioti Swears Her 'Wildest Dream' Involves Batman, And I Want To See This Happen

Last fall, TV viewers/Max subscribers were gifted a tremendous drama series in HBO's The Penguin, and Cristin Milioti is a big reason why the spinoff from The Batman is so great. Playing Sofia Gigante, the actress delivered a powerful performance – the gangster heiress sheading her family legacy to become her own kind of monster – and while we don't know what the future may hold for her character, we do know that Milioti would jump at the first chance she got to be in an upcoming Batman movie.

Per IndieWire, Cristin Milioti spoke to press this past weekend at the Critics Choice Awards after winning the prize for Best Actress in a Limited Series (or Movie Made for Television), and she was specifically asked about her potential future in Matt Reeves' Batman movies. She didn't just express mild enthusiasm for the idea; she explained that it is a legitimate ambition and that she would be ready to work even before work would be scheduled to begin. She explained,

I would love nothing more. It’s my wildest dream. The day they call, I’ll be there — like when they are loading in the base camp vans, you know what I mean? It would be my wildest dream. I haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but I would love it.

For those who don't recall, The Penguin finale saw Oswald "Oz" Cobb get the upper hand on Sofia Gigante, but instead of killing her, he had her sent back to Arkham Asylum as a prisoner. In her final scene, she receives a letter from her half-sister Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman (who was played by Zoe Kravitz in Matt Reeves' The Batman).

So could Cristin Milioti's Sofia have a role to play in The Batman Part II, which is now in pre-production and is presently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027? On a practical level, the answer is yes – as the character is available to be utilized in whatever story the screenwriters develop for the blockbuster. Sadly, there hasn't been any outreach yet, though – but Milioti also understands that there is a lot of hush-hush surrounding the project:

No, no. They’re secretive, but I would love nothing more. I would play this character for all time

At present, the only actors confirmed to appear in The Batman Part II are Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Production is scheduled to start in the second half of this year (Pattinson is currently occupied with Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey), so we can definitely expect some casting announcements in the coming months.

Comic book movie fans will have to demonstrate some patience learning about the future of Sofia Giante, but the good news is that the slate of upcoming DC movies is packed to keep us satiated – starting with the arrival of writer/director James Gunn's Superman, which arrives in theaters on July 11.