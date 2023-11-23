The Best Animated Marvel Movies (And How To Watch Them)

In more recent years, superhero movies have become major cinematic draws, and the live-action Marvel movies often tend to be the most popular events that the “genre” offers. However, some of the more beloved movies about Spider-Man, Iron Man and other Marvel heroes actually exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and are not live-action either. Let’s take a look at some of the best superhero movies of that persuasion with the following guide to our favorite animated Marvel movies now available to stream.

The Spider-Verse Movies (2018, 2023)

The adventures of a Brooklyn teen (voiced by Shameik Moore) given superhuman abilities by radioactive spider bite and other people like him from alternate realities.

Why they are some of the best animated Marvel movies: The Academy Award-winning superhero movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse (the second in a planned trilogy), are considered to be some of the best multiverse movies and, arguably, top the list for the the best Spider-Man movies ever made.

Big Hero 6 (2014)

A young mechanical expert (voiced by Ryan Potter) and a large, friendly robot (voice by 30 Rock cast member Scott Adsit) join forces with other aspiring do-gooders as a team of technologically-enhanced vigilantes.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: Yet another superhero movie to take home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature is the fun adaptation of the Marvel comic of the same name, Big Hero 6. It's also, simply, one of Disney’s best animated movies in more recent years, which later inspired more than one spin-off TV show.

Iron Man: Rise Of Technovore (2013)

When Tony Stark (Matthew Mercer) is framed for committing a terrorist act, he must stay one step ahead of S.H.I.E.L.D. as he struggles to clear his name.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: Speaking of technologically-enhanced vigilantes, Marvel’s favorite genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist leads his own Japanese anime-style feature with Iron Man: Rise of Technovore, which also stars Norman Reedus as a Marvel character the Walking Dead star would have been perfect to play in live-action, The Punisher

Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United (2014)

A challenge to determine who between Tony Stark (Heroes cast member Adrian Pasdar) and Steve Rogers (Roger Craig Smith) is the better combat strategist soon becomes an alliance against the infamous Red Skull (Liam O’Brien).

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: Just a couple years before the MCU tore them apart in Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man & Captain: America: Heroes United saw the titular Avengers come together over a common goal, but not without some playful ribbing along the way.

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United (2013)

When two HYDRA scientists try to enhance Tony Stark’s (Adrian Pasdar) arc reactor with the gamma energy that turned Bruce Banner into the Hulk (Fred Tatasciore), it creates a horrifying threat that said Avengers must work together to stop.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: A year before he and Cap had their own movie, Stark and Banner partnered up in Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United, which also features appearances by Red Skull (Liam O’Brien, again) and Abomination (Robin Atkin Downes).

Stream Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United on Disney+.

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

After he is apprehended by former assassin Natasha Romanoff (Jennifer Carpenter), the deadly, vengeful vigilante Frank Castle (Brian Bloom) must join forces with her, under Nick Fury’s orders, to retrieve S.H.I.E.L.D. technology from an evil organization.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: Perhaps the most unlikely pairing to headline their own animated Marvel movie is that of Castle and Romanoff in Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher. However, the results are anything but punishing, and it could even be called one of Jennifer Carpenter’s best movies for a performance that comes close to rivaling Scarlett Johansson’s.

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

A group of super-powered teens must come together in order to help their adult crimefighting peer defeat a powerful Kree tyrant.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: We still have yet to see young superheroes like America Chavez and Ms. Marvel team up in the MCU — as well as the induction of Squirrel Girl and Patriot — but they are all together and joined by Quake (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennett reprising her role) and others in Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors, which originally aired as a made-for-TV movie on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Thor: Tales Of Asgard (2011)

Years before he landed on Earth to fulfill his destiny as an Avenger, a teenage Thor (Matthew Wolf) and his brother, Loki (Rick Gomez) embarked on an epic quest to find a fabled, mystical sword.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: Before we saw the brotherly enemies teaming up in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World (and again in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok), the God of Thunder and the God of Mischief joined forces in Thor: Tales of Asgard, which was released in tandem with the Avengers' first big screen adventure in the MCU.

Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)

When a boogeyman known as Nightmare (Matthew Waterson) begins to carry out a terrifying plan to cross through the Dream Dimension, Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) teams up with Doctor Strange (Liam O’Brien) and the Howling Commandos to stop him.

Why it is one of the best animated Marvel movies: Before Disney+ released the first MCU-canon Halloween special with 2022’s Werewolf By Night, there was Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell, in which Bruce Banner’s alter ego becomes the star of his own not-so-scary horror movie featuring some of the creepier heroes known to Marvel comics.

If you know any younger superhero fans who may not be old enough to see the live-action Marvel movies in order yet, or even if you just can’t get enough of these characters yourself, these animated Marvel movies should come to your rescue.