Creature Commandos Introduced The DC Universe’s Clayface, And It Made Me Even More Intrigued For Mike Flanagan’s Upcoming Movie

Warning: SPOILERS for the Creature Commandos episode “The Iron Pot” are ahead!

Earlier this month, it was officially announced that Mike Flanagan is writing a Clayface movie for the DC Universe franchise, with DC Studios co-head James Gunn later saying that the Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House helmer has penned “an amazing script.” However, even before this news was made public, we knew that Clayface was coming to the DCU since it was revealed that Alan Tudyk would voice the shapeshifting Batman villain in Creature Commandos, just like he’s done in Harley Quinn and Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!. He finally showed up in “The Iron Pot,” which can now be streamed with a Max subscription, and the events of the episode have left me more intrigued by what’s in store for the character in his upcoming DC movie.

What Happened With Clayface In The New Creature Commandos Episode

Last week in “Chasing Squirrels,” Amanda Waller brought in Professor Aisla MacPherson, humanity’s foremost expert on Themyscira, to confirm if Circe’s power of seeing the future is legit. When MacPherson said that was indeed the case, that combined with the apocalyptic future she’d been shown by the Amazonian sorceress was enough for Waller to task The Bride, Nina Mazursky, Doctor Phosphorous and Weasel to go back to Pokolistan to kill Princess Ilana Rostovic. There’s just one problem: it was revealed in this week’s episode that this wasn’t the real MacPherson, but Clayface in disguise.

Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein learned when they broke into MacPherson’s home to investigate after seeing how the professor was behaving oddly while teaching one of her university classes (namely highlighting how great it was that Themyscira was filled with “lesbians”). Flag came across the real MacPherson’s body and tipped off Rostovic about Task Force M coming to killer, and Clayface came home soon after and attacked Flag and Frankenstein when they tried to discreetly exit the house. Frankenstein was ultimately able to subdue Clayface using electrical wires, though Flag was critically injured during the fight. Fortunately, we know he’ll recover given that he’s appearing in James Gunn’s Superman movie and Peacemaker Season 2.

How Will The Clayface Movie Build Upon This Appearance?

Clearly Clayface factors into whatever scheme Circe has cooked up, as I can’t think of any reason he’d impersonate Aisla MacPherson just for the hell of it. We’ll almost certainly learn more about his involvement in next week’s episode, “Priyatel Skelet,” but more importantly, I’m curious about how the Clayface movie will build upon the character’s appearance in Creature Commandos, if at all.

Previously, Alan Tudyk described the DCU’s Clayface as a “killer” and “homicidal maniac,” which certainly fits with what we saw in “The Iron Pot.” But in its writeup of the Clayface movie being dated for September 11, 2026, Deadline mentioned that the character “won’t be painted as a villain.” Since then, I’ve been wondering how these different depictions within the same continuity will mesh together, one of several questions I have about the Clayface movie.

Now to be fair, we really don’t know much about the DCU’s Clayface based on his sole appearance so far, other than aside from having no qualms about killing, he’s really into the idea of lesbians on an all-women island and likes playing the Xbox. Plus, when James Gunn was writing Creature Commandos, he wasn’t needing to plan ahead for the Clayface movie. Nevertheless, I hope Flanagan finds a way to show Clayface in a more sympathetic light, but also take into account what he did in Creature Commandos. It could be a difficult thing to pull off, but I’m confident he can pull it off.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more news on Clayface and coverage on Creature Commandos. If you’ve been enjoying the latter, good news, it’s returning for Season 2 amidst the other upcoming DC TV shows.