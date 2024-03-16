DC Alum Melissa Benoist Explains Why She Won’t Give Advice To New Supergirl Actress Milly Alcock, And It Makes Sense

The DCU franchise from Warner Bros. and DC Studios is beginning to take shape and, with that, there have been a lot of casting decisions made. Among the most high-profile hirings have been the ones linked to the cast of James Gunn’s Superman . In addition to that though, fans learned back in January that the character of Supergirl had been cast and that House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock would take on the role. One of the many people who’s reacted to the development is Melissa Benoist, who played the Arrowverse’s iteration of the Girl of Steel. And, after sharing her initial thoughts, the actress is now explaining why she doesn’t plan to give Alcock any advice, and it makes sense.

It goes without saying that the CW veteran has more than her fair share of experience with the character of Kara Zor-El. After all, she played the role for six seasons as the lead of the superheroine’s eponymous TV series (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ). With that, one might think that the Glee alum would have some wisdom to dispense to her big-screen successor. However, as she said while talking to ET , she wants to give Milly Alcock a chance to craft her own version of the beloved character:

I hesitate to give anyone advice because I feel like the joy that Supergirl exudes [and] what she stands for, everyone that is able to don the cape -- [the way] I was lucky to be able to -- should have their own spin on it. I'm just excited to see what she does. She doesn't need my advice. She's going to make her own Supergirl.

This is very understandable. As the star so astutely pointed out, when she was cast as Kara years ago, she had the opportunity to add her own distinct flair to Kal-El/Clark Kent’s cousin. Keeping that logic in mind, the Upright actress should certainly have the opportunity to do the same when she embodies the character within the burgeoning, new franchise. Surely, fans can also appreciate the notion of the rising star having the space to add her own qualities to her iteration of the comic book character.

When she was asked about the DCU casting just a few weeks ago, Melissa Benoist also made a good point about the new Supergirl. She said that “any and all takes on the character are valuable” because of what the character of Kara Danvers stands for. She’s not the only star associated with the character who has sent warm wishes Milly Alcock’s way. Original Supergirl movie actress Helen Slater also welcomed Alcock to the fold by sharing a sweet Instagram post, which shouted out fellow SG portrayers Benoist, Laura Vandervoort and Sasha Calle.

There are still plenty of questions surrounding what lies ahead for Milly Alcock’s Kara in the DCU. However, per what’s been said about Superman , it’s believed that she’ll make her debut as the character in that movie. The character is also set to headline her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow , which we know does not have a director right now but is being written by Ann Nogueira. What’s particularly exciting about the production is that it’ll reportedly take inspiration from comics writer Tom King’s take on the hero.

Like so many others, I’m curious to see what the actress manages to bring to the role and hope that she isn’t bombarded with too much advice. I’m also pleased to see that Melissa Benoist has been so supportive of her fellow DC star. We may be able to assume, based on her comments, that like so many of us, she’ll be seated in a theater to see Milly Alcock’s debut as Kara!

As of this writing, a release date has yet to be announced for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Though fans can expect to see Superman when it soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.