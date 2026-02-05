Zack Snyder Shared Another DCEU Throwback, And I Can't Stop Thinking About One Spinoff That Was Announced But Never Produced

Zack Snyder has a habit of reopening old wounds with a single social media post, and this week he did it again. The director shared yet another black-and-white throwback image with a simple caption, and it has me thinking about the DCEU spinoff that was announced but never produced.

The Image Zack Snyder Shared

The director shared a throwback image of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, the same fierce lineup that helped open Zack Snyder’s Justice League, accompanied by a simple caption: “Don’t mess with the ladies of Themyscira. Warriors. Sisters. Legends.” As you can see below, the image is great on its own. But for longtime DCEU watchers, it’s also a reminder of something that never quite made it to the screen: The Themyscira spinoff film that was once announced, discussed, and then quietly left behind.

The incredible image is a reminder of just how indelible the Amazons were in Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League film, particularly during the extended Mother Box battle sequence that many fans still point to as one of the film’s most visceral highlights. That moment, largely absent from the theatrical cut, helped cement Themyscira as more than just Wonder Woman’s origin point. It became a fully realized world with stakes and with plans for a spinoff in the works.

A Reminder Of What Almost Was

Themyscira remains one of Zack Snyder’s most effective feats of world-building. From Wonder Woman through Justice League, the Amazons weren’t presented merely as elite fighters, but as a fully realized culture — mythic, disciplined, and unified by purpose. Their presence carried real weight, from the physicality of the performances to the operatic scale of their battles.

That’s why a standalone Themyscira project once felt like such an obvious next step. The proposed spinoff wasn’t meant to be a side quest; it was positioned as an expansion, one that would explore Amazon history, internal politics, and conflict beyond Diana herself. At the time, it was widely understood as a meaningful piece of the larger Snyderverse puzzle.

For a while, a Themyscira-focused project seemed inevitable. Which is why this throwback image hits harder than expected. As one Instagram user, @motion.picture_updates, put it:

I remember when Zack Snyder revealed that he wanted Darkseid's Female Furies to invade Themyscira and have an all-out brawl against the Amazons in Justice League 2. We were robbed.

In late 2019, Patty Jenkins revealed she was developing her Amazon-centered spinoff film titled The Amazons, conceived as both a prequel and a sequel to Wonder Woman. The project was designed to explore the origins of Themyscira while also connecting the events of Wonder Woman 1984 to a planned third film. Jenkins was never intended to direct, but remained attached as a producer, with Connie Nielsen confirming she would return as Queen Hippolyta. Like much of the DCEU’s original roadmap, that version of the story quietly disappeared when DC reset its plans.

The DCU Plans for Themyscira

Ironically, the idea of putting Themyscira front and center never vanished but simply changed shape. Under DC Studios’ reboot led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, Warner Bros. announced Paradise Lost, a live-action series set on the island long before the birth of Diana Prince. Described as “Game of Thrones–ish,” the show was pitched as a political drama focused on power, ambition, and intrigue within an all-women society.

Unlike anything Zack Snyder or Patty Jenkins had planned, Paradise Lost was designed to exist entirely outside previous continuity, focusing on Themyscira itself. And yet, nearly three years after its announcement, meaningful updates have been scarce, making the resurfaced image a reminder of a path left unexplored.

The Sucker Punch filmmaker's Instagram post doesn’t tease a revival or hint at unfinished business, despite what many comments suggest. But it doesn’t have to. By revisiting the Amazons in this stark, mythic form, he’s quietly recalling a version of Themyscira that once promised scale and spectacle, while Paradise Lost was meant to represent the future.

Whether fans prefer one vision over the other, one thing is clear: Themyscira still looms large over DC’s past and its uncertain future. And if a single black-and-white image can spark this much debate, it may be a sign that the Amazons aren’t a side story at all, but a main event still waiting its turn.