DC Fan Art Transforms Tom Cruise Into An Iconic Villain, And I Didn't Know I Needed This Casting Until Now
The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Aside from upcoming Marvel movies, moviegoing audiences are also eager to see what's happening at DC, especially since co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a brand new shared universe. Some DC fan art has transformed Tom Cruise into an iconic DC villain, and I didn't know how much I needed this casting until now.
The upcoming DC movies will be set in a new universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. After it was revealed that Cruise loved The Flash movie, some fans want to see him play the villainous Reverse-Flash. Some fan art of this has made its way onto social media outlets like Facebook, check it out below:
I mean, how cool is that? Tom Cruise has a penchant for sprinting on screen, so it seems like a logical choice to make him a DC speedster. And since he enjoyed Andy Muschietti's The Flash so much, now might be the perfect time for Gunn to try and get the Mission: Impossible icon to join the burgeoning DCU.
Reverse-Flash wasn't utilized throughout the original DC Extended Universe (which is streaming with a Max subscription), although the villain did factor heavily into the Flash TV show. And Tom Cruise might be just the man to suit up and run circles around the upcoming shared universe.
Tom Cruise has definitely been crushing it lately, and brings a ton of star power to any project he's in. Top Gun: Maverick was credited with helping to bring people back to theaters after the pandemic, while the Mission: Impossible franchise continues to be wildly popular. And who wouldn't want to see the action star join a comic book property, especially after those Iron Man talks.
There are countless questions about what James Gunn has up his sleeve for the new DC Universe, which starts with his movie Superman. There are a number of theories and rumors circulating online about the various DC projects, and which actors might help to occupy this shared universe. It should be interesting to see if/how Flash lore ends up being used, including the infamous villain Reverse-Flash. And there are plenty of fans who want Cruise in this role.
In the comics, Reverse-Flash is a name adopted by the villainous Eobard Thawne. While we haven't seen this character on the big screen just yet, he was played by Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher in the Arrowverse, including The Flash. Still, fans are waiting to see speedsters do battle in a DC movie.
The DCU begins with Superman on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.
