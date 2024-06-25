DC's Green Lantern TV Series Order Makes Big Change Behind The Scenes And Seems To Address Major Fan Question

In January 2023, newly-minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the launch of a new shared continuity called the DC Universe to succeed the DC Extended Universe. The DCU’s Chapter One slate, titled “Gods and Monsters,” is comprised of a variety of upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows, with the latter category including Lanterns. Some new details have been released over the last several months shedding more light on what we can expect from this Green Lantern streaming show, and the latest update on that front brings not just a big change behind the scenes, but also seemingly answers a major fan question.

First up, HBO has given Lanterns an eight-episode, straight-to-series order. Yes, you read that correctly, HBO. Rather than being released straight to people with a Max subscription as was originally the plan, the show will instead air on the premium cable network first, then be released on the streaming platform.

Additionally, take a look at the way lead protagonists Hal Jordan and John Stewart are described in the official Lanterns synopsis:

The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

If you speculated that Hal Jordan would be the mentor and John Stewart the rookie in Lanterns, they you were right on the money! Granted, that was their dynamic when John was introduced to the comics in Green Lantern #87 more than five decades ago, and that’s how they were going to be presented in the now-scrapped Green Lantern Corps movie for the DCEU. Still, it’s nice to have this clarification to accompany this latest round of Lanterns news.

More to come...