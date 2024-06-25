DC's Green Lantern TV Series Order Makes Big Change Behind The Scenes And Seems To Address Major Fan Question
Here's some new Lanterns info to chew on.
In January 2023, newly-minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the launch of a new shared continuity called the DC Universe to succeed the DC Extended Universe. The DCU’s Chapter One slate, titled “Gods and Monsters,” is comprised of a variety of upcoming DC movies and upcoming DC TV shows, with the latter category including Lanterns. Some new details have been released over the last several months shedding more light on what we can expect from this Green Lantern streaming show, and the latest update on that front brings not just a big change behind the scenes, but also seemingly answers a major fan question.
First up, HBO has given Lanterns an eight-episode, straight-to-series order. Yes, you read that correctly, HBO. Rather than being released straight to people with a Max subscription as was originally the plan, the show will instead air on the premium cable network first, then be released on the streaming platform.
Additionally, take a look at the way lead protagonists Hal Jordan and John Stewart are described in the official Lanterns synopsis:
If you speculated that Hal Jordan would be the mentor and John Stewart the rookie in Lanterns, they you were right on the money! Granted, that was their dynamic when John was introduced to the comics in Green Lantern #87 more than five decades ago, and that’s how they were going to be presented in the now-scrapped Green Lantern Corps movie for the DCEU. Still, it’s nice to have this clarification to accompany this latest round of Lanterns news.
More to come...
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.