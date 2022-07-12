DC’s Jason Momoa And Jared Leto Palled Around On Vacation Together, See Their Amazing Time

Although Jason Momoa and Jared Leto are connected through the DC Extended Universe, their respective characters, Aquaman and The Joker have never crossed paths. In real life though, the actors are apparently quite familiar with one another. Momoa and Leto recently palled around together on vacation, and clearly they had an amazing time together.

Jared Leto shared a photo of himself with Jason Momoa and rock climber Chris Sharma somewhere on Mallorca, the biggest of the Balearic Islands, which are located in the Mediterranean east of Spain. Why do I say they had an amazing time together? Well, Momoa straight up said he had an “amazing time bro” in the comments. Check out the Instagram post for yourself below!

It’s unclear when specifically these three were together, but it is worth noting that in late June, Jason Momoa traveled to Lisbon, Portugal to attend the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, where he received the nature baton from the UN's Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean. Since Portugal is neighbors with Spain, and thus not that much farther off from Mallorca, it would have been easy enough for Momoa to travel there after the conference. Whether his meetup with Jared Leto and Chris Sharma was coordinated ahead of time or not, this trio had a blast, so perhaps there will come a time when they adventure together again.

As for if Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Jared Leto’s Joker will ever come face to face in DC movies, that seems unlikely. While the two did both appear in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, they didn’t share any screen time, as Joker only appeared in the Knightmare sequence at the end, and Aquaman had already been killed by Darkseid in this apocalyptic (or should I say, Apokoliptic) future. While Momoa will reprise Arthur Curry next year for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, there’s been no word on if we’ll ever see Leto’s Joker again. Between Barry Keoghan appearing as a proto-Joker in The Batman continuity and Joaquin Phoenix gearing up to reprise Arthur Fleck in the Joker sequel, we’re well covered with Batman’s arch-nemesis in the cinematic realm.

Outside of the DCEU, Jared Leto left his mark on a different corner of the superhero genre by playing Morbius in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The actor also recently starred opposite Anne Hathaway in the miniseries WeCrashed, which is available to Apple TV+ subscribers. Meanwhile with Jason Momoa, last fall saw him starring as Duncan Idaho in Dune, and he’ll soon be back as Baba Voss in the final season of Apple TV+ series See. Momoa will also appear next year in Fast X, the penultimate entry in the main Fast & Furious film series, as a yet-to-be-identified villain.

Those of you looking forward to Jason Momoa jumping back into action as Aquaman will want to mark March 17, 2023 on your calendars, as that’s when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finally arrives as part of the 2023 movie releases slate. For other news concerning what Momoa and Jared Leto are up to in their professional and personal lives, stay tuned to CinemaBlend.