DCU Fan Art Transforms Milly Alcock Into Supergirl, And Now I Really Can’t Wait To See Her In The Role

When the DC Universe Chapter One slate was revealed to the public in January 2023, one of the upcoming DC movies on it was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the same-named comic book story from Tom King and Bilquis Evely. A year later, it was announced that House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock will bring Kara Zor-El to life in this new shared continuity, making her the third cinematic Supergirl following Helen Slater (who welcomed Alcock into the fold) and Sasha Calle. Needless to say the casting has prompted all kinds of fan art to emerge, and this latest batch showing Alcock’s transformation into Supergirl has me excited to see her in the role.

While some Supergirl fan art that emerged in mid-January, back when Alcock was still one of the frontrunners for the role, showed the actress dressed as a more modern version of Kara, Davi Alves on Instagram went with a more classic approach with his artwork envisioning her. First up, we have how Alcock’s Supergirl going on a classic multiversal adventure with a different Supergirl might look.

Meg Donnelly, who voices Supergirl in the Tomorrowverse timeline of animated movies, also reportedly screen-tested to play the DCU’s Supergirl. While Alcock ultimately walked away from the role, this fan art depicts a team-up where Donnelly is playing a Supergirl wearing a costume inspired by what the character wore during the Bronze Age of Comics. While it’s doubtful we’ll ever see such a story depicted on the big screen, I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing “Who Stole Supergirl’s Life?” adapted as an actual comic book once Alcock’s Supergirl has had some time in the silver screen spotlight.

For those of you who are simply eager to see Milly Alcock’s Supergirl in action and don’t need her to team up with any alternate versions of herself, here’s another illustration from Davi Alves of the character within that same retro lens.

Although Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn’t have a release date yet, word has it that Milly Alcock will first appear as the character is a different DC Universe project. Supposedly this will happen in Superman: Legacy, the DCU’s first movie, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Should that come to pass, though, Alcock’s Supergirl will be one of the many superheroes joining David Corenswet’s Man of Steel in the Superman: Legacy cast, with others including Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, Isabel Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho.

Meanwhile, specific plot details for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are being kept under wraps, but Ana Nogueira is writing the script. Rest assured that once the first official picture of Milly Alcock in costume emerges, we’ll pass it along. Until then, feel free to revisit Supergirl’s past film and TV appearances with your Max subscription, unless you’re in the mood to watch the Melissa Benoist-led Supergirl show, in which case you’ll need a Netflix subscription.