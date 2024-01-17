House Of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock Becomes Supergirl In DC Fan Art, And Now I’m Sold For Her Casting

The DCEU ended with Aquaman 2, and a new shared universe is being formed by CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The new DCU will start with Gunn's movie Superman: Legacy, which will also start the first chapter of the franchise, titled Gods and Monsters. Casting has been underway, and some DC fan art has imagined what House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock might look like playing Supergirl. And now I'm sold on her potential casting.

There are a number of upcoming DC movies in the works right, and moviegoers know very little about what's to come. It was recently revealed that a number of actresses are up for Supergirl, including HOTD's own Milly Alcock. Now we can see what she might look like all suited up, thanks to fan art on Instagram. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? From the looks of it Alcock would be perfect as the DCU's Supergirl, although the character's true casting and costume remains a mystery for the time being. Still, it's evidence to me that she might be just the performer to bring that fan favorite character to life.

The above images comes to us from the Instagram of a digital artist by the name of 21XFOUR. They've got over 10k followers on the social media outlet, thanks to bringing fan casting and theories to life. And smart money says plenty more DC content is coming as discourse around the new shared universe continues.

Those fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order are super curious about what Gunn and Safran have up their sleeves, and that includes casting various heroes. The studio is largely keeping its cards close to the chest, although the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker occasionally shuts down rumors on social media outlets like Threads.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, moviegoers were recently treated to a live-action version of Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle. She had a supporting role in Ezra Miller's Flash movie, occupying an alternate universe where Kara Zor-El made it to Earth but Kal-El didn't. Unfortunately her tenure as the character was short-lived, as that movie didn't do well at the box office and was one of the final chapter of the DCEU as we knew it.

Milly Aclock became a household name thanks to her performance in House of the Dragon (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). She starred as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen for the first few episodes, before Emma D'Arcy took over as the adult version. As such, her schedule should be fairly open, making her available to play Supergirl if she lands the role.

Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11th 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.