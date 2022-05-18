Deadpool Shared An Update On Ryan Reynolds' Threequel, And It's So On Brand (Literally)

While comic book movies are everywhere, a few franchises became fan favorites as a result of bringing something new to the genre. Case in point: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, which proved that R-Rated superhero flicks could dominate at the box office. The Deadpool franchise recently shared an update on Reynolds’ highly anticipated sequel, and it’s so on brand (literally).

While the first two Deadpool movies were shot and released in quick succession, that momentum came to a screeching halt after the release of the 2018 sequel. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox seemingly put the property’s future in jeopardy, although Ryan Reynolds has been in contact with the House of Mouse. Knowing how eager the public (and cast) is for information about Deadpool 3, the official Twitter account has trolled us with an “update” that shows off Reynolds’ various companies and brands. Check it out for yourself below,

The Deadpool franchise is known for its biting sense of humor, and that includes the official social media presence and any marketing material. And as we not-so-patiently wait for information about the development of Deadpool 3, the folks on the franchise’s Twitter are taking the time to poke fun at the ongoing situation.

In this image from the franchise’s social media, we can see a shot from Deadpool 2 featuring non-superpowered X-Factor member Peter. But the longer you look at the hilarious side character , the more you can see that Ryan Reynolds’ various brands have been added to the frame. Did you catch them all?

On the table next to Peter, we see a bottle of Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin . We also see a poster for Wembley Soccer, which is co-owned by the Adam Project actor. Peter’s jacket also features the logo for Mint Mobile . The caption pokes fun at this, reading “Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations. Story, character, and script next!”

Of course, the script is actually being worked on by Ryan Reynolds and company. While not much has been revealed about the developing movie, Deadpool 3 will be written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy is directing the blockbuster , after previously working with Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy. So contrary to the caption on the above post, the powers that be are definitely focusing on the story and script.

Given the years that have passed since Deadpool 2 hit theaters, the moviegoing public is eager for any and all information about the planned threequel. There are countless questions about the next installment in the franchise, particularly about whether or not it’ll still be Rated R. What’s more, fans are eager to see Wade Wilson crossover with other MCU characters like The Avengers.