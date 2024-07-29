Wait, Did DC’s Blue Beetle Just Reveal A Marvel Star Is Playing Booster Gold?

Superhero movies are everywhere, with DC and Marvel continuing to compete for box office supremacy. The DCEU is officially dead (although it's streaming with a Max subscription), and fans are eager to see who will appear in upcoming DC movies. But did Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña just reveal a Marvel star is playing Booster Gold? Let's break it all down.

There are countless questions about the DCU's first phase of projects titled Gods and Monsters. It'll all start with the Superman movie, although it was revealed that a handful of DC characters will be kept for the new shared universe, including Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle. That 23 year-old actor reportedly spoke with The Cosmic Circus at GalaxyCon, where (according to the outlet) he revealed who would be playing Booster Gold in the new shared universe. As the outlet reported:

In other news for DC fans, when I asked about the Booster Gold rumors that were circulating, Xolo Maridueña told me that Kumail Nanjiani is indeed cast as Booster Gold. He briefly mentioned his excitement at the prospect of a future team up between Blue Beetle and Booster Gold in the DCU.

Well, my mind is blown. We should probably take this rumor with a big grain of salt for the time being, as there hasn't been any official casting news for Booster Gold just yet. But rumors have been swirling about the part, and Kumail Nanjiani definitely has the comedic chops to bring the DC hero to the big screen. We'll just have to see if the studio comments about this ongoing story.

This rumor about Kumail Nanjiani comes as Kevin Feige confirmed Eternals 2 is seemingly not happening over at Marvel. This would seemingly leave Nanjiani's schedule free to pivot over to DC, presumably as Booster Gold. That is assuming that Mariduena and the outlet he spilled to about casting both got their facts right.

Ever since the new DC Universe was announced, there has been some debate about which actors might end up playing its heroes. The most popular fan cast for Booster Gold has been The Boys' Antony Starr, who has thrown some shade after thinking it was simply because of his blonde Homelander hair. Kumail Nanjiani is a different type of actor and comedian, but would no doubt kill it as the comic book hero. Especially since Nanjiani got super ripped ahead of his Eternals debut.

But DC fans like myself should treat this as simply a rumor for the time being, despite the name being dropped by someone like Xolo Maridueña. Hopefully James Gunn reveals more casting for the shared universe soon, even though he's busy filming Superman. That movie will kick off the new DCU and will be released on July 11th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.