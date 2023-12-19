Do Jason Momoa And Chris Hemsworth Really Have Beef? The Real Tea, According To The Aquaman 2 Star
Jason Momoa has a good reason for calling out Chris Hemsworth recently.
In a place with so many strong personalities like Hollywood, there will be people who just don’t get along. We’ve seen real feuds between major stars before, whatever is going on between Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth is not that. While Aquaman recently “called out” Thor on TikTok, Momoa has recently confirmed that he was just messing with his friend, because he actually owes his superhero physique in part to Hemsworth.
Jason Momoa recently posted a video of himself in his Aquaman costume where he gloated a bit, claiming he “didn’t have to work” to look that good because of the padded suit. Hemsworth responded with a video of himself working out and laughing that Momoa needed the suit to look that good. Talking with Extra, Jason Momoa says the thing was all meant as a joke, and he singled out the Thor actor because he worked with Momoa to get in shape for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He explained…
While working out in order to get in shape for a role is common in Hollywood, especially considering the number of comic book movies, some stars embrace the lifestyle. Hemsworth is one, who is behind the fitness and lifestyle app Centr, which helps people get in and stay in shape from home. It seems that Momoa used the app in preparation for his return to playing Aquaman.
Even so, it wasn’t enough to make Jason Momoa get in shape at the level of Chris Hemsworth. This is apparently why Momoa joked about the padded suit he was wearing in the original TikTok video.
Jason Momoa is in the kind of shape most people would dream of, but it seems Momoa doesn't love working out the way Hemsworth does. But even he feels small when he looks at Chris Hemsworth. Momoa says the joke about the suit came from the fact that the suit is necessary for him to look like Thor. Momoa continued…
Of course, padded suits can’t do all the work, so Jason Momoa does owe Chris Hemsworth something for looking as good as he does it seems. While Momoa’s time as Aquaman seems to be over with the planned DCU reboot, there are indications that Momoa himself still has a future in James Gunn’s new universe, so we may still see him in upcoming DC movies. Chris Hemsworth will continue to look like Chris Hemsworth even if his future as Thor in upcoming Marvel movies is unclear, so perhaps he and Thor will continue to work together. Maybe someday Momoa won’t need the suit.
