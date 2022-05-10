Dwayne Johnson Shares Epic Black Adam Reshoots Photo, And Holy Thighs

The DC Extended Universe is always growing, and the next upcoming DC movie is Jaume Collet-Serra’s Black Adam. The Rock has been attached to play the title character for years, and fans can’t wait to finally see his DC villain on the big screen. Dwayne Johnson just shared an epic Black Adam reshoots photo, and holy thighs.

From his career as a wrestler to his time as a bankable movie star, Dwayne Johnson is known for bringing his hulking physicality to the table. He got into particularly ripped shape for Black Adam, and was tasked with maintaining it through filming and reshoots. And in a recent shot from his Instagram , you can’t deny how giant his quads are. Check it out below,

Clearly Dwayne Johnson has never been a person who skips leg day. Because superpowers aside, I’d be scared of simply being crushed by his leg muscles if I was involved in a scuffle with Black Adam’s protagonist. And smart money says that The Rock is going to accumulate quite a bodycount throughout the blockbuster’s mysterious runtime.

The above image comes to us from the set of Black Adam’s reshoots. This process is a normal part of making blockbusters, especially superhero movies. We see Dwayne Johnson in his costume as the villain, which looks pretty awesome in black and white. His caption shows how much playing Black Adam means to him, and it’ll be interesting to see how this translates to his performance. From the looks of it, the upcoming movie is the start of a serious run in the DCEU for The Rock.

While Black Adam is nearly upon us, it did face yet another delay recently. The project was pushed back a few extra months, with producer Hiram Garcia revealing it was done so the VFX team had enough time to properly bring the comic book action to life. So while the prolonged wait might be frustrating for moviegoers, at least the movie will seemingly look the way we’re hoping it does. And clearly The Rock is going to appear massive in the role.

While reshoots are still underway, the marketing campaign for Black Adam should presumably begin sooner rather than later. While a trailer hasn’t been released yet, the first exciting footage has come in DC’s recent tease for the 2022 slate of movies. As a reminder, check it out for yourself below,

Since The Batman wasn’t set in the DCEU , moviegoers are eager to dive back into Warner Bros.’ shared universe. That’s where Black Adam comes in, introducing Dwayne Johnson’s villain before he eventually meets and battles with archnemesis Shazam . Although The Rock also seems down for crossovers with other DC heroes in the future.