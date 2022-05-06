Dwayne Johnson’s Biceps Look Like Tree Trunks In Black Adam Reshoots Photo

The superhero genre continually proves itself to be a powerful force in the movie business, including both the MCU and DCEU. The latter shared universe will return to theaters with Black Adam, which was unfortunately delayed again recently . And Dwayne Johnson’s biceps look like tree trunks in photos from the upcoming DC movie’s reshoots.

Dwayne Johnson has been attached to Black Adam for a number of years now , so both he and the public were thrilled when production on the highly anticipated blockbuster finally began. While some limited footage has been revealed , the movie was pushed back to allow for extra VFX work and reshoots. The Rock shared a glimpse into this process on Instagram , although I’m having a hard time seeing anything besides those giant arms . Check it out below,

I don’t know about you, but I’m not envious of Black Adam’s Justice Society of America. Because while there’s a team of heroes to duke it out with Dwayne Johnson’s title character, he’s definitely not someone I’d want to get into a fight with. With or without superpowers, The Rock definitely brings a hulking physical presence to any room he’s in.

The above image from Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram shows the actor-producer with Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra and VFX editor Krisztian Majdik. The three are clearly hard at work, hoping to make one of the movie’s many action sequences possible. As for The Rock’s body, the caption reveals that he’s been back on a strict diet and exercise regimen ahead of getting back in front of the camera for reshoots. Clearly he cares deeply about how the character Black Adam appears on screen.

Throughout principal photography for Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson shared the various ways he tried to be as swole as possible for the DC blockbuster. While The Rock is always known for being super fit, he pushed it to the limits to look as physically powerful as possible . And that’s not even taking his various superpowers into account.

The Black Adam movie has been a long time coming, as the project sat in development hell for a number of years. And since it was officially announced, Dwayne Johnson’s DC debut has been delayed multiple times and given a variety of different release dates . Most recently, it was pushed from July to October. So fans will have to wait a few more months to dive back into the DCEU, after taking a trip outside the universe with The Batman.